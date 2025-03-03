TEATRO FEST NYC 2025 March Event Schedule Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Teatro Fest NYC 2025 brings together New York's premier Latinx/Latine theater companies in a groundbreaking collaboration. For over five decades, these award-winning theaters have produced innovative works and classic Spanish dramas, captivating audiences and students alike. See the full March lineup here!

LATEA THEATRE

The Clemente Center 107 Suffolk ST (2nd Fl), New York, NY

OF FLOWERS AND TEARS

Mar 6 & Mar 8 | 7 PM

Choreography by Carole Alexis

Directed by Carole Alexis

LATEA co-production with resident dance company Carole Alexis/Ballet des Ameriques explores beauty, grief, and transience.

MARIAN PABÓN: MÁS FUERTE QUE NUNCA

Mar 23 | 7 PM

Actress and comedian Marian Pabón returns to the stage with a stand-up show that humorously explores her experience as a cancer patient. Sharing stories about chemotherapy, hair loss, and supportive messages, she offers an optimistic look at her journey. Marian's performance highlights how humor can be a powerful tool for overcoming adversity and finding strength in challenging times.

Performed in Spanish only.

Details & Tickets

IATI THEATER

64 East 4th Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY

LA NIÑA Y LA BALLENA

Mar 29 - Mar 30

Sat 7 PM - Sun 3 PM

Written by Itziar Pascual

Directed by Antigona Gonzalez

La Niña y la Ballena at IATI Theater is a magical journey where a young girl forms an unexpected bond with a whale, blending heartwarming storytelling, vibrant visuals, and themes of courage, connection, and discovery. A tale that inspires wonder in audiences of all ages!

Details & Tickets

INTAR THEATRE

500 W 52nd St, New York, New York

THE IRREPRESSIBLE MAGIC OF THE TROPICS

Mar 5 - Mar 16

Wed, Thu, Fri 7:30 PM | Sat 2 PM & 7:30 PM - Sun 2 PM

Written by Julián Mesri & Directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer

Welcome to the Buenos Cruces, a town in a magical forest in the heart of Latin America -and the latest manufacturing location for Cantilever Inc., a multinational corporation that specializes in everything from sandals to cigarettes. But as his family settles into their new lives in the jungle, Cantilever Vice President, John C. Dulk is mysteriously absent, leaving his wife, Julie, to navigate the challenges of keeping their family, and the factory afloat in this strange and surreal setting.

PREGONES/ PUERTO RICAN TRAVELING THEATER

571 Walton Ave. Bronx, NY

MARCH IS MUSIC 2025

Mar 1 - Mar 30

Sat: 7 PM - Sun 3 PM

Concerts:

The popular March Is Music concert series is back featuring 10 live concerts by world-class Latin, jazz, fusion, and classical artists. All events are presented live at Pregones Theater in The Bronx, a.k.a. The Borough of Music ("El condado de la música").

Details & Tickets

REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL

138 E 27th St, New York, NY

LOS SOLES TRUNCOS

Mar 7 - Mar 9

Thu & Fri 7 PM | Sat 8 PM | Sun 3 PM

Written by René Marqués

Directed by José Zayas

Hortensia, Emilia, and Inés are three sisters who have endured not only the loss of their closest relatives but also their family heritage. They live in poverty in the only house they have left on Calle del Cristo and fear losing their home. Tragedies abound in their lives, with time serving as both the hero and villain of their story.

Details & Tickets

LA LLAMADA

Mar 14 - Mar 15

Fri 7 PM - Sat 8 PM

Written by Javier Ambrossi & Javier Calvo

Directed by Rafa Sánchez

"La Llamada" is a musical comedy about faith, friendship, first love, and the search for identity, all with a touch of Whitney Houston and electro-Latin energy. Get ready for a dynamic show with original songs and a live band!

Details & Tickets

RADOJKA, SI TE MUERES TE MATO

Mar 16 | Sun 3 PM

Written by Fernando Schmidt & Christian Ibarzábal

Directed by Leyma López

Gloria and Lucía are caretakers of Radojka. They're in a dire situation upon discovering the octogenarian's passing. This unexpected news transforms their lives, leading them to do the impossible to "keep her" alive. A contemporary comedy with all the elements to make you laugh and ponder... What would you do to keep your job?

Details & Tickets

LA BREVE Y MARAVILLOSA VIDA DE OSCAR WAO

Mar 22 - Mar 23

Sat 8 PM | Sun 3 PM

Written & Directed by Marco Antonio Rodríguez

A tale of perseverance in the name of love, "The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao" follows Oscar, a New Jersey native attending his first semester of college at Rutgers with his rebellious sister.

Details & Tickets

RISOTERAPIA

Mar 28 - Mar 30

Fri 7 PM | Sat 8 PM | Sun 3 PM

"Risoterapia" is an exciting new comedy by Saulo García that alleviates everyday stress with nonstop laughter. This engaging show features monologues, catchy songs, hilarious jokes, audience interaction, and improvisation, promising an unforgettable experience. Don't miss the opportunity to laugh away your worries!

Details & Tickets

TEATRO SEA

The Clemente Center 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY

Details & Tickets

UN CORAZÓN FELIZ EN NY

(Cultural Exchange with Cuba)

Mar 20 | 7 PM

Directed by Rubén Darío Salazar & Rochi Almeiro

This Unique Theatrical Concert brings the vibrant sounds of Cuba to New York! Featuring Rochy Ameneiro in collaboration with Teatro de Las Estaciones, Corazón Feliz combines music and performance in an immersive experience designed to engage and inspire audiences of all ages.

PUPPETRY IN THE HISPANIC CARIBBEAN EP 1: CUBA (DOCUMENTARY)

Mar 21 | 4 PM

Directed by Manuel Morán & Kristian Otero

Directed by Manuel Antonio Morán and Kristian Otero, this film explores the history of puppetry traditions of Cuba and their impact on storytelling and culture.

PANEL DISCUSSION ON CONTEMPORARY CUBAN PUPPETRY

Mar 21 | 5:30 PM

Moderated by Yudd Favier

This discussion brings together experts on puppetry, theater, and education to explore the role of puppetry in cultural preservation and childhood development.

LA NIÑA QUE RIEGA LA ALBAHACA Y EL PRÍNCIPE PREGUNTÓN

(Teatro de las Estaciones, Cuba)

Mar 21 & Mar 22

Fri 7:00 PM | Sat 3:00 PM

Version by Rubén Darío Salazar on the Andalusian tale collected by Federico García Lorca.

Directed by Rubén Darío Salazar

THALIA SPANISH THEATRE

41-17 Greenpoint Ave, Sunnyside NY

EL VUELO DE LAS PALOMAS

(THE DOVES' FLIGHT)

Mar 7 - Mar 23

English Fri 8 PM & Sat 3 PM

Spanish Sat 8 PM & Sun 4 PM

Written by José Luis Alonso de Santos

Directed by Héctor Luis Rivera

A hilarious comedy about the friendship of two 60's women in crazy situations in today's consumer society. The fantastic appearance in their lives of a big bag full of dirty money takes them to the limits of their grotesque possibilities, living in their own way as if they were the stars of an Almodóvar movie.

