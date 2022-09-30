Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sidney DuPont and Gabriel P. Bernal Will Star in SHOOT FOR THE MOON Concert

The performance is on October 3.

Sep. 30, 2022  

Musical Theatre Factory, New York's developmental hub for changemaking new musicals, will present selections from Shoot for the Moon, a new musical featuring book, music, and lyrics by David Gomez and John-Michael Lyles, music direction by Remy Kurs, and directed by Raja Feather Kelly, at Harlem's Silvana Cafe on October 3. Shoot for the Moon takes place in 1920's Harlem and explores a forbidden gay love affair between Mercy Wheatley, an up-and-coming Black prizefighter, and Federico García Lorca, a celebrated Spanish poet who is studying abroad at Columbia University. As they fall in love amidst the Harlem Renaissance, they're forced to overcome cultural barriers, the cut-throat boxing world, and Mercy's impending wedding to Sarah Jeffries. It's a sweaty, sexy, and surreal musical that will leave you wondering: how hard would you fight for love?

Because the Harlem Renaissance is so fundamental to the core of the piece, the authors offer these free community concerts as a celebration of the area's rich history. The performances will feature selections from the show as well as poetry and a chance to hear from the writers about how this iconic neighborhood inspires this new musical. Made possible by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts for the benefit of the greater Harlem community.

The concerts will star Sidney Dupont (Paradise Square, Beautiful) and Gabriel P. Bernal (The Lightning Thief national tour) as well as authors David Gomez and John-Michael Lyles. The afternoon performances will be directed by Raja Feather Kelly with music direction by Remy Kurs.

Showtimes are 1:00 pm and 3:30 pm and are open to the public. Silvana is located at 300 West 116th Street on the southwest corner of Frederick Douglass Blvd and 8th Ave. Silvana can be reached at 646-692-4935 during operating hours.

COVID POLICY: For this presentation, we will require proof of vaccination and masking at all times to ensure the safety of our company and guests.

