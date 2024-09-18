SHIT. MEET. FAN. Extended for Two Weeks at MCC Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MCC Theater will present a two-week extension for the currently sold-out World Premiere of Shit. Meet. Fan., written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara (MCC's BLKS, Slave Play, Bootycandy), and based on the Lotus Production and Medusa Film Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese – the most remade film in cinema history.

Shit. Meet. Fan. will begin previews on Thursday October 10, with an opening night set for Monday October 28 at MCC Theater's Newman Mills Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019). Previously scheduled through November 17, the production will now run an additional two weeks through Sunday December 1, 2024.

Patrons and Subscribers have 24-hour priority access to tickets starting today. Public on sale will be tomorrow, Thursday September 19 at 12pm ET. Tickets start at $99 and are available at mcctheater.org. More information on MCC's Patron Program and ways to access tickets before the general on sale can be found at mcctheater.org/patrons-memberships.

MCC has also announced that they will be hosting a Black affinity night on Wednesday November 20 and a Queer affinity night on Monday November 25. A lottery will be announced soon for a chance to win access to a limited number of $49 tickets.

Here's the game... Phones Out. Face Up. Volume High. Every text, every email, every call must be shared aloud. That's what a group of long-time friends gather to play on the night of the eclipse. With the cocktails flowing among grownups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge... Shit. Meet. Fan. Are they ready for the ensuing chaos? Are you?

The mayhem unfolds in real time in this World Premiere uproarious new satire written and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara (MCC's BLKS, Slave Play, Bootycandy).

The cast includes Garret Dillahunt (“Hand of God,” “Fear the Walking Dead”), Genevieve Hannelius (Along for the Ride), five-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (Into the Woods, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (Nine, “Schmigadoon!”), Tony Award nominee Billy Magnussen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Coup!), Emmy Award winner Debra Messing (“Will and Grace,” Birthday Candles), Tramell Tillman (“Severance,” Good Night, Oscar), and Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu (Little Shop of Horrors, Crazy Rich Asians).

Shit. Meet. Fan. will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner Clint Ramos (MCC's BLKS), costume design by Tony Award nominee Sarafina Bush (for colored girls...), lighting design by Alex Jainchill (MCC's BLKS), and sound design by Tony Award nominee Palmer Hefferan (MCC's Nollywood Dreams). Ann James (Table 17) is the Intimacy Coordinator, Nicole Johnson (Table 17) is the DEI Consultant, and Imani Champion (Merrily We Roll Along) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Shit. Meet. Fan is produced in association with Eva Price, Simon Horsman, and Gianni Nunnari.

