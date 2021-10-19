Rashad V. Chambers Discusses The Reopening Of AIN'T TOO PROUD On CLAYTON HOWE'S ENTERTAINMENTX Podcast

As theatre returns in New York City, Rashad V. Chambers expands on his life's journey. The conversation covers his early inspirations around studying law and he subsequent path to producing.

In this two-part conversation(Part 1 airs Monday October 18th and Part 2 airs Thursday October 21st), Rashad expands on the lessons learned from his parents surrounding kindness and work ethic.

Throughout both episodes, Rashad answers the questions regarding time management, daily rituals and how he has gotten better at asking questions.

Rashad V. Chambers is a Tony Award-nominated producer, talent manager and lawyer. A licensed attorney in New York and Connecticut, Rashad is the Founder and President of Esquire Entertainment. His Broadway producing credits include American Son, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Betrayal and The Inheritance. Rashad also produced the world premiere of It Happened In Key West in London. His first feature film, True to the Heart, won four awards at the Long Island International Film Expo and was an official selection at the Big Apple Film Festival. In addition, his short film, Hunger, was an official selection at the Urban World Film Festival and Latino Film Market Festival. Rashad attended Morehouse College where he graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. He also earned his JD and MBA degrees from The Ohio State University. Rashad is a founding member of The Industry Standard Group as well as a board member of On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program and Houses on the Moon Theater Company. www.esquireentertainment.com.

Clayton Howe's Entertainmentx gets to the Heart, Soul, and Drive of top performers in the entertainment industry. The show is hosted by actor and producer Clayton Howe. Previous guests include Grammy winner Jonathan Groff; Tony Award winners Billy Porter and Jerry Mitchell; plus Hollywood and Broadway stars and choreographers like Bradley James, Jonah Platt, Diana DeGarmo, and Morgan James, as well as emerging talent from film, TV, Broadway and publishing. Clayton Howe's guests share their paths, struggles, and lessons learned. Entertainmentx proves to inspire, uplift, and educate everyone interested in a deep dive look at entertainment professionals and industry luminaries.