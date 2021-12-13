Radial Theater Project 2022 Winter Mini-Season At 18th & Union

In February and March 2022, Radial Theater Project will present back-to-back theater productions at 18th & Union in Seattle, WA.

The season includes the US premiere of Meet Me at Dawn by Zinnie Harris, and the return of the company's critically acclaimed production of 1984 by George Orwell, adapted for the stage by Michael Gene Sullivan. Both productions are directed by Radial Theater Producing Director and 18th & Union co-founder David Gassner, and will be performed to both in-person and live streaming audiences.

The US Premiere of

Meet Me at Dawn

by Zinnie Harris

February 11-26, 2022

Two women wash up on a distant shore following a boating accident. Dazed by their experience, they look for a path home. But they discover that this unfamiliar land is not what it seems - and that, though they may be together, they have never been further apart. Loosely inspired by the story of Orpheus and Euridice, Meet Me at Dawn is a modern fable exploring everyday love and the mystery of grief.

Meet Me at Dawn was first presented at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, as part of the Edinburgh International Festival, on 4 August 2017. This is the play's US premiere.

The Cast

Jennifer Faulkner and Jordi Montes

The Playwright

Zinnie Harris is a British playwright, screenwriter and director currently living in Edinburgh. She has been commissioned and produced by The Royal Court Theatre, Royal National Theatre, The National Theatre of Scotland and the Royal Shakespeare Company. Her work is translated and performed in many countries. Her epic play This Restless House, a loose adaptation of The Oresteia, was originally commissioned and produced by National Theatre of Scotland.

Running time: 75 minutes with no intermission

Information and tickets: https://our.show/meet-me-at-dawn

1984

by George Orwell

Adapted for the stage by Michael Gene Sullivan

March 10-26, 2022

Based on the iconic novel by George Orwell, 1984 is the story of Winston Smith, an insignificant party member in the giant machine state of Oceania. Physically and mentally under the omnipresent eye of Big Brother, Winston has been caught struggling for scraps of love and freedom in a world awash with distrust and violence. With the brutal "assistance" of four Party Members who reenact scenes from his diary, Winston is forced to confess his Thoughtcrimes before an unseen inquisitor.

This production of 1984 opened at 18th & Union in February 2020, and had to shut down prematurely when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of arts venues around the world. This remount opens two years later, with the return of the production's entire original cast.

The Cast

Brad Cook, Marianna de Fazio, Ryan Higgins, K. Brian Neel, Michael Ramquist, and Lyam White

The Playwright

Michael Gene Sullivan is an award-winning actor, director, and playwright based in San Francisco. From 1992 -1999 Michael was a Contributing Writer for the despite-its-name-never-silent, Tony and OBIE Award-winning San Francisco Mime Troupe before being named SFMT's Resident Playwright 2000 to present. Michael is also a Resident Playwright for the Playwrights Foundation, and in 2017 was playwriting resident at the Djerassi Arts Center. Mr. Sullivan's political dramas, musicals, and satires include Walls (Ningun Humano Es Ilegal!), Treasure Island, For The Greater Good, Freedomland, Red Carol, Too Big To Fail, Did Anyone Ever Tell You-You Look Like Huey P. Newton?, Mr. Smith Goes to Obscuristan (with Josh Kornbluth), Godfellas, Too Big to Fail, Possibilidad or The Death of the Worker, the all-woman farce Recipe, and his latest, The Great Khan. Running time: 2 hours including one intermission Information and tickets: https://our.show/1984

In-person and streaming tickets for both productions are on sale now. More information is available at https://radialtheater.org or at the individual show sites listed above.

Tickets are available as Choose Your Own Price at these prices:

Discount: $15.00

Full Price: $25.00

Give a Little More: $35.00

Watch Party (live streaming only): $45.00

Pro bono tickets will also be available upon request. No one will be turned away due to lack of funds. COVID-19 Safety for In-Person Audiences Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry into the venue.

Face coverings will be required while not eating or drinking.

In-person tickets can be exchanged at any time for streaming tickets.