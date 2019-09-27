Pipeline Theatre Company Announces PLAYSPACE Program

Pipeline Theatre Company (Natalie Gershtein, Producing Artistic Director) has announced a brand new artistic development program called PlaySpace.

PlaySpace is a new-work development program for wildly imaginative theatrical pieces. The program lends personalized support to artists with the aim of bringing their ambitious theatre projects closer to being production-ready. Pipeline is creating this five-month-long residency as an opportunity for bold experimentation and rigorous investigation of concept, space, design, text, form, and performance - culminating in a public, workshop presentation.

As part of this new program Pipeline will provide a development residency designed around the unique needs of the project, financial support towards materials and collaborators, and organizational support from Pipeline and its artistic and producorial staff. The residency culminates in two workshop performances in Pipeline's new work festival currently set for June 2020.

In addition to work that fits Pipeline's mission of provoking courage and compassion through unbridled imagination, Pipeline is looking for projects experimenting with ambitious scale, design, form, or unique creativity. PlaySpace is created for artists that are dedicated to pushing the theatrical form beyond its limits, and who need to work outside of the traditional workshop or rehearsal process. Individuals from diverse artistic, educational, and cultural backgrounds are highly encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit: https://pipelinetheatre.org/second-stage/playspace

To apply: Fill out this application form and send the below to PlaySpace2019@pipelinetheatre.org

· 15 page sample from the piece

· A script and/or outline representing the project in full

· Resumes and Bios for all primary artists

The team behind PlaySpace includes Natalie Gershtein (Producing Artistic Director), Tom Costello (Associate Artistic Director), Kristy Bodall (Director of Production), Philip Santos Schaffer (Literary & Community Manager), and Mia Hull (Artistic Associate).

"So if you have a big, risky project that needs an intense collaboration with a creative team, or can't move forward until your play has had a series of elaborate choreography sessions, or can only be completed once you've solved the underwater roller skating... please apply!"

PlaySpace is Pipeline's second major developmental program, running concurrently with PlayLab - a robust play development program with a group of 6-8 members each year that develops plays from idea to first draft. Already over the course of its short history, Pipeline has proven to be a successful incubator for groundbreaking new work through its PlayLab. AP Andrews' OPTIMISM, OR (Class of '14) was named a semi-finalist for Philadelphia's PlayPenn Conference in 2015; Sarah Einspanier's THE CONVENT OF PLEASURE (Class of '15) went on to full production at New York's Cherry Lane Theater in 2016; Claire Kiechel's PILGRIMS (Class of '15) was included on the 2016 Kilroys List before going on to full production at Chicago's Gift Theater in 2017; and Jacob Marx Rice's CRACKS (Class of '16) was awarded the Kennedy Center's 2017 Jean Kennedy Smith Playwriting Award for plays about living with disability.

Earlier this year, Pipeline Theatre Company presented the world premiere of jazz concert-party-play hybrid Playing Hot, created by Kevin Armento (Balls) and Jaki Bradley (1969: The Second Man), written by Armento and C.A. Johnson (Thirst), directed by Bradley, and featuring music supervision by Marcus Miller. Playing Hot opened at Theater 511 on May 2, 2019 and was nominated for an Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Most Unique Theatrical Experience.





