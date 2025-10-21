Photos: Jordan Lage, Pamela Shaw and More in ART OF LEAVING Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at photos of Anne Marilyn Lucas’s new comedy, Art of Leaving, which will play a limited run at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center. The limited engagement runs through December 14.

Directed by Matt Gehring, Art of Leaving stars Alan Ceppos (Felix), Pamela Shaw (Esther), Audrey Heffernan Meyer (Diana), Jordan Lage (Aaron), Molly Chiffer (Caitlyn), and Brian Mason (Jason). The understudies are Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Kate Hampton, Neal Mayer, and Quinn Nehr.

Art of Leaving has been called A Doll’s House meets Neil Simon. Inspired by Lucas’s own marriage, the play delivers a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud look at modern love and asks: what does marriage mean now?

Three couples—one in their 20s, one in their 50s, and one in their 70s—find themselves at an unexpected family crossroads. Each generation's definition of what a marriage should be- from a forever commitment to a multiple partner agreement, creates a rollicking roller coaster of comic confusion. At the center are Diana, a lifelong people pleaser and her husband Aaron, who is a devoted follower of a controversial self-help guru whose bestselling book, Male Satisfaction Over 40, promises to help men become “real men again” by shedding all restrictions.

As relationships stretch and snap under new definitions of identity, freedom, and love, Art of Leaving takes a sharply comic—and deeply human—look at the cost of holding on… and of letting go.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel