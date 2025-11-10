ART OF LEAVING Off-Broadway to Launch Talkback Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art of Leaving Off-Broadway will present the Art of Loving Talkback Series, which will feature a slate of post-show discussions surrounding love and relationships. Following select shows, these talkbacks will offer audiences the chance to engage in meaningful conversations about the show’s subject matter with various theater influencers and cast members.

The Art of Loving Talkback Series will consist of four post-show discussions during the month of November:

Tuesday, November 11

Bryan Campione will interview cast members Alan Ceppos, Jordan Lage, and Brian Mason about the show’s different portrayals of men and masculinity in romantic relationships.

Thursday, November 13

Katie Oxman will interview cast members Molly Chiffer, Audrey Heffernan Meyer, and Pamela Shaw about the different stances their characters take on long-term commitment and whether the institution of marriage serves to benefit or limit women.

Sunday, November 23

Will Anderson and Rachel Joyce of The Theater Lovers will speak with the entire cast about the different relationship dynamics in the show.