ART OF LEAVING Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances At Pershing Square Signature Center

Anne Marilyn Lucas' Art of Leaving has entered its final two weeks of performances at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center (460 West 42nd Street). The limited engagement will end on its previously announced closing date – Sunday, December 14.

Directed by Matt Gehring, Art of Leaving stars Alan Ceppos (Felix), Molly Chiffer (Caitlyn), Audrey Heffernan Meyer (Diana), Jordan Lage (Aaron), Brian Mason (Jason), and Pamela Shaw (Esther). The understudies are Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Neal Mayer, and Quinn Nehr, Dee Nelson.

Art of Leaving has been called A Doll's House meets Neil Simon. Inspired by Lucas's own marriage, the play delivers a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud look at modern love and asks: what does marriage mean now?

Three couples—one in their 20s, one in their 50s, and one in their 70s—find themselves at an unexpected family crossroads. Each generation's definition of what a marriage should be- from a forever commitment to a multiple partner agreement, creates a rollicking roller coaster of comic confusion. At the center are Diana, a lifelong people pleaser and her husband Aaron, who is a devoted follower of a controversial self-help guru whose bestselling book, Male Satisfaction Over 40, promises to help men become “real men again” by shedding all restrictions.

As relationships stretch and snap under new definitions of identity, freedom, and love, Art of Leaving takes a sharply comic—and deeply human—look at the cost of holding on… and of letting go.

The design team is Frank Oliva (Scenic Designer), Lara De Brujin (Costume Designer), Stacey Boggs and Betsy Chester (Co-Lighting Designers), and Ben Vigus (Sound Designer).

Art of Leaving is produced by AH Productions, LLC and Margie Lou Productions LLC. KGM Theatrical serves as the Executive Producer and General Manager. It is not a Signature production.

The Pershing Square Signature Center, the permanent home of Signature Theatre, is a three-theatre facility on West 42nd Street designed by Frank Gehry Architects to host Signature's three distinct playwrights' residencies and foster a cultural community. The Center is a major contribution to New York City's cultural landscape and provides a venue for cultural organizations that supports and encourages collaboration among artists throughout the space. In addition to its three intimate theatres, the Center features a studio theatre, rehearsal studio, a bookstore, and the Signature Café + Bar, open to the public from noon-midnight Tuesdays – Sundays. For more information on renting the Center, please visit www.signaturetheatre.org/rent-our-space.