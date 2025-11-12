ART OF LEAVING to Collaborate With Caffè Panna on Limited Edition Ice Cream

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art of Leaving is collaborating with the New York favorite, Caffè Panna. For this partnership, both the Manhattan and Brooklyn locations of Caffè Panna will offer “Aud’s Show,” a brand-new, limited-edition ice cream flavor inspired by Art of Leaving’s lead actress, Audrey Heffernan Meyer. Additionally, customers who purchase “Aud’s Show” will receive a QR code for $25 tickets to Art of Leaving.

The ice cream and discounted ticket offer will only be available while supplies last.

Caffè Panna is an Italian inspired ice cream shop with daily changing flavors located in Gramercy Park & Brooklyn. Every ice cream flavor we dream up is produced in-house, spun fresh in our onsite kitchens.

About Art of Leaving

Art of Leaving is in performances now and will run through December 14 at the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Directed by Matt Gehring, Art of Leaving stars Alan Ceppos (Felix), Pamela Shaw (Esther), Audrey Heffernan Meyer (Diana), Jordan Lage (Aaron), Molly Chiffer (Caitlyn), and Brian Mason (Jason). The understudies are Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Neal Mayer, and Quinn Nehr, Dee Nelson.

Art of Leaving has been called A Doll’s House meets Neil Simon. Inspired by Lucas’s own marriage, the play delivers a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud look at modern love and asks: what does marriage mean now?

Three couples—one in their 20s, one in their 50s, and one in their 70s—find themselves at an unexpected family crossroads. Each generation's definition of what a marriage should be- from a forever commitment to a multiple partner agreement, creates a rollicking roller coaster of comic confusion. At the center are Diana, a lifelong people pleaser and her husband Aaron, who is a devoted follower of a controversial self-help guru whose bestselling book, Male Satisfaction Over 40, promises to help men become “real men again” by shedding all restrictions.

As relationships stretch and snap under new definitions of identity, freedom, and love, Art of Leaving takes a sharply comic—and deeply human—look at the cost of holding on… and of letting go.