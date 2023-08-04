Photos: Inside Deaf Broadway's Performance of COMPANY

The show took place on August 2 at Damrosch Park.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

Deaf Broadway performed Company, performed entirely by Deaf actors in American Sign Language, on August 2 at 8 PM at Damrosch Park as part of Lincoln Center's Summer for the City series.

Check out photos from the performance below!

This exciting new rendition of Stephen Sondheim's Company is directed by James Caverly (Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building) and stars Garrett Zuercher (NBC’s Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Deaf West’s Big River) as Bobby. This live performance will be done simultaneously with a projected video of the 2011 concert at Lincoln Center with Neil Patrick Harris and Patti LuPone, which will serve as the auditory soundtrack.

The cast also features Heba Toulan as Sarah/Marta, Jules Dameron as Harry, Jackie Roth as Joanne, Hector Reynoso as Larry, Zavier Sabio as Peter, Raquel McPeek Rodriguez as Susan/Soloist, Neil Sprouse as David, Dickie Hearts as Lenny/Andy, Christopher Tester as Jamie/Theo, and Andrew Morrill as Paul.

Photo Credit: Lawrence Sumulong, Lincoln Center

