Photos: EMILY D—STAR-CROSSED EMPLOYEE At The Tank

EMILY D—STAR-CROSSED EMPLOYEE At The Tank

Performances run from Monday, February 24th to Tuesday, March 4th.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
Get a first look at EMILY D—STAR-CROSSED EMPLOYEE, now running at The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater (312 West 36th Street). Performances run from Monday, February 24th to Tuesday, March 4th. See photos from the production.

Emily Dickinson may not be the star employee at Build-A-Buddy (not to be confused with Build-A-Bear) Workshop, but she sure as hell makes things interesting. But, when Emily’s “Employee of the Month” manager Stacy delivers an ultimatum – fall in line or get fired – Emily’s rebellion reaches a breaking point. Enter customers Tiffany and Brad, who are headed to Build-A-Buddy for their two (or is it five?) year anniversary. Once they cross the threshold into Corporate America, Build-A-Buddy becomes more than just a retail store. It becomes a breeding ground for love, secrets, and vengeance — and alters four lives forever.

The company of Emily D is led by Bre Tomey* as Emily Dickinson, Sarah Hogewood* as Stacy, Pasquale Crociata* as Brad, and Zoe Dean as Tiffany.

Emily D— is written by Melissa Maney and directed by Ellie Handel. The show features Scenic & Prop Design by Rae Haas, Costume Design by Alison Gensmer, Lighting Design by Em Stripling, Projection Design by Kaitlin Gaspar & Jordan Rose Bernstein, and Sound Design by Jordan Rose Bernstein. Rafaela Gaia Penkin is the Production Stage Manager & Assistant Director. Kelly Pekar is the Dramaturgy and Creative Consultant for the production, and the Show Art was designed by Julia Rifino. All production photos were taken by Renee Rogoff – @renee.rogoff on IG.

To purchase tickets, please click here. For more information about The Tank’s “The Tank Presents” Series, click here. For questions about the production and more information, please click here or email Producer Melissa Maney at emilydtheplay@gmail.com.

Death’s carriage ride awaits at The Tank…

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors’ Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

Bre Tomey

Bre Tomey and Zoe Dean

Sarah Hogewood

Pasquale Crociata, Sarah Hogewood

Bre Tomey & Zoe Dean

Zoe Dean

Sarah Hogewood & Bre Tomey

Sarah Hogewood & Bre Tomey

Sarah Hogewood & Pasquale Crociata

Pasquale Crociata & Sarah Hogewood

Bre Tomey

Bre Tomey

Bre Tomey & Zoe Dean

Bre Tomey & Zoe Dean

Bre Tomey & Zoe Dean



