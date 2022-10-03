Photos: AN EVENING WITH JASON GOTAY Opens at The Minetta Lane Theatre

For three nights only, from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2, stage and screen performer Jason Gotay ("Gossip Girl," Evita) brought his breathtaking vocals and gift of storytelling to the Minetta Lane Theatre in a musical narrative about the indelible role that women have played in his life.

With soulful interpretations of Musical Theater and pop favorites, the Bring it On: The Musical actor paid tribute to his mother, lifelong friends, and his favorite leading ladies of Broadway in this magical, three-night celebration of powerful, unforgettable songs, gently sprinkled with heartfelt stories from his past. Jason's performance was recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and will be released to a global audience as an Audible Original.

JASON GOTAY made his Broadway debut in the original company of Bring It On: The Musical written by Lin Manuel-Miranda, Tom Kitt, and Amanda Green, nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical. Other Broadway and New York credits include Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, Che in New York City Center's acclaimed revival of Evita, Irving Berlin's Call Me Madam, and Transport Group's Renascence written by Carmel Dean and Dick Scanlon. He has appeared in the world premieres of Stephen Schwartz's The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Freaky Friday, and A Bronx Tale, as well as NBC's Peter Pan Live! He most recently starred in HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, and has performed solo acts at Green Room 42, Le Poisson Rouge, and Tavern on the Green.

Photo credit: Lia Chang