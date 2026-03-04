How Camille Spence Has Achieved Success in Professional Dance

Written by Tom White

Since she began dancing at just 18 months old, Camille Spence has immersed herself in the craft of movement. Now a graduate of Pace University’s commercial dance program and an accomplished artist, Spence has established herself as a leader in this field. Though few dancers can pursue their passion at the highest level, her ambitions are as boundless as her dedication to the art form.

An Inspiration to Dance

At an early age, Spence was inspired by her mother, Stacey Carrigan-Spence. As the owner of Dancers Burlington in Burlington, Ontario, it was natural for Spence’s mother to raise her in that environment. Spence soon became obsessed with music, movement, and entertainment; at the age of 10, her mind was set on becoming a professional dancer. In time, she realized the next step would be her education.

Competition and Early Successes

During her secondary education, Spence balanced academics with dance competitions. Between the years of 2012 and 2020, she received 1st Overall Mini Soloist at the Starpower National Talent Competition, 1st Runner-Up Junior Miss World Dance at the World Dance Pageant, the Artistic Dance Exchange Spain Exchange Award, the Wild Dance Intensive Assistant Award, and the Artistic Dance Exchange’s All-Star Assistant Award and its Argentina Exchange Award. She also received the World Dance Pageant Scholarship, the Discovery Spotlight, and the Complexions Contemporary Ballet Summer Intensive Scholarship, NYCDA, a testament to her consistency and versatility as a performer.

This early exposure to professional sets helped prepare her for later collaborations, including her feature in the Warner Bros. and Disney+ film Clouds, directed by Justin Baldoni and choreographed by Marinda Davis. This experience helped Spence transition seamlessly into large-scale commercial and live-performance work, including the Love Shack Fancy X Hunter Boots commercial, choreographed by Marcella Hymowitz, and the MLB Opening Performance with Pharrell Williams, choreographed by Charm LaDonna, in 2025.

Making Connections at Pace University

After her senior year of high school, Spence enrolled at Pace University in New York City. She expressed that Pace truly changed her life. Upon receiving her Bachelor of Fine Arts in May of 2025, she was signed with Clear Talent Agency bicoastally in NYC and Los Angeles, working with award-winning choreographers like Al Blackson, Jillian Meyers, and Ellenore Scott, relationships that have helped shape her professional identity.

Professional Achievements

Spence collaborated with Ellenore Scott during the pre-production phase of Ragtime as an ensemble member for both Lincoln Center and New York City Center. Since 2024, she has also been a member of Steven Blandino’s Treadfast Dance Company, performing in multiple live productions across the United States.

Most recently, Spence received a scholarship to the Jump Start LA Commercial Dance Summer Program, a selective career accelerator designed to support dancers transitioning into sustainable professional work. The program is led by established, industry-active choreographers including Jillian Meyers, Dana Wilson, Dominique Kelley, and Andrew Pearson.

Looking ahead, she will tour with Treadfast Dance Company during a two-week residency in Orlando, Florida, beginning in early May 2026. During the residency, she will perform as one of the principal cast members in Steven Blandino’s musical Falling Fast: The Musical.

She has also recently worked as a dancer in the pre-production phase of an upcoming Broadway-bound musical. While details of the production are not yet public, the experience reflects her continued involvement in early-stage development for major theatrical projects.

In 2025, Spence was selected as one of 15 finalists for the A.C.E. Awards, a competitive platform for emerging dancers and choreographers. Chosen from thousands of applicants, she presented her work to industry figures including Kenny Ortega, Derek Hough, Justin Peck, Nan Giordano, Al Blackstone, and Brian Friedman.

A Leader in Dance

Today, Spence works for Dance One’s Star Dance Alliance, where she judges more than 20 national competitions each year. She teaches at the Wild Dance Intensive Convention and leads Power Pak Dance, a week-long national intensive that hosts hundreds of elite students annually. She also teaches and choreographs at more than 20 competition studios across the U.S. and Canada, mentoring hundreds of aspiring dancers annually. Through these platforms, she inspires the next generation of performers with her technical skill, creativity, and mentorship.

“I wanted to be one of the few that made their mark on the dance industry,” Spence concluded. “I wanted to prove myself to all of the young Canadian dancers who look up to me, that you can achieve anything you set your mind to.”

Photo Credit: Camille Spence