Photo Flash: First Look at SAY THEIR NAMES and THE SEED PROJECT

The Public Theater has converted the facade of its historic home at 425 Lafayette into a blank canvas for two art installations being projected in repertory over the coming weeks: SAY THEIR NAMES, curated by Garlia Cornelia Jones, is a visual installation dedicated to the 2,200+ Black lives lost to police brutality and white violence; and THE SEED PROJECT, with offerings from the Public Works community for the future of our city.

See photos below!

SAY THEIR NAMES

Curator: Garlia Cornelia Jone

Designer: Lucy Mackinnon

Associate Designer: Brian McMullen

SAY THEIR NAMES honors, remembers, and includes at least 2,200 names and accompanying sentences of Black lives murdered at the hands of the police. Curated by Garlia Cornelia Jones, this installation covers the entire front of the landmark building and features work by ten visual artists from varying mediums including From Ferguson to Baltimore by Dáreece Walker and Pietà by Tylonn J. Sawyer, responding to one single prompt:

For centuries, the murders of Black Americans have been overlooked, covered up, and disregarded.

We invite you to remember.

We invite you to honor.

We invite you to Say Their Names.

THE SEED PROJECT

Designer: Lucy Mackinnon

Associate Designer: Shih-lien Eugene Yen

This is a rare moment of intense shared experience across our country. Given the anti-racist uprising in the U.S. and the global pandemic, the theaters in the Public Works National Cohort feel called to reimagine how to be of service to their communities. This cohort of community artists is activating their creativity to reimagine spaces for collective artmaking and believes that there is strength and joy to be found in envisioning the future together. This artistic call to action has resulted in THE SEED PROJECT, an ambitious work of collaborative and participatory art across the nation and in New York City. Community members from the Public Works National Partners and Affiliates across the country are responding to the prompt: "Today, I am planting a seed of ..." These offerings for the future are being turned into large-scale pieces of public art, with each theater in the National Cohort creating a unique work of art for its own community. In New York, Public Works has collected responses from 150 community members from all five boroughs, and is using them to create a large-scale projection that covers the entire facade of the historic Public Theater at 425 Lafayette Street with offerings for the future of our city. The projections have been designed by Lucy Mackinnon and Shih-lien Eugene Yen, using words by and images of the Public Works community, with photography by Jennifer Young.

Photo Credit: Peter Cooper

Say Their Names

The Seed Project

