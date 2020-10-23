Photo Flash: Daniel J. Watts, Min Jin Lee and More Take Part in NYCNext Pop-Up Performance

This event follows the group’s first successful event “A Moment for Broadway” earlier this month.

This week, volunteer organization NYCNext celebrated the wonder and curiosity that our public libraries afford us by gathering writers, actors and musicians to bring another moment of spontaneous joy to New York City on the steps of New York Public Library.

Min Jin Lee read her New York Times Opinion piece "What I Want the Woman Behind the Counter to Know." Nancy Mercado read her poem, "New York at 26." Actor Daniel J Watts read his poem, "Country Boy." And, The Martin Nevin Jazz Trio performed two Sonny Rollins songs, "Valse Hot" and "Sonnymoon for Two" whose archives live in the New York Public Library.

The event, which took place on Wednesday, was organized by NYCNext -- a group of New Yorkers who are pulling together with a vision create and produce live pop-up events that bring creative energy and economic support to many neighborhoods in all five boroughs. The hope is to position NYC as the creative and innovative city that will create its next great era through the resilience and creativity of its residents (those here and those still coming). This event follows the group's first successful event "A Moment for Broadway" earlier this month featuring Broadway stars, including Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Sierra Boggess, Andrew Rannells, Brandon Victor Dixon, and more.

For more information, visit https://nycnext.org/



The Martin Nevin Jazz Trio

Nancy Mercado

Min Jin Lee

Daniel J. Watts

Daniel J. Watts

