Page 73 Reveals 2026 Playwriting Fellow and Writers Group

Page 73 has named Adin Lenahan its 2026 Playwriting Fellow. The organization also unveiled its 2026 Writers Group, which includes Benjamin Benne, Alexa Derman, JuCoby Johnson, Aditya Joshi, Adin Lenahan, Dhari Noel, Abigail C. Onwunali, and Mallory Jane Weiss.

Now in its 24th year, the Page 73 Playwriting Fellowship is the company's most prestigious award, annually supporting a playwright who has yet to have an Off-Broadway premiere in New York City. Past recipients include Pulitzer Prize winners Sanaz Toossi and Quiara Alegría Hudes, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Tony Award nominee Heidi Schreck, and Obie winners Clare Barron and Kirsten Greenidge.

Lenahan will receive an unrestricted cash award of $20,000 as well as a development budget of up to $10,000 to develop one or more new plays of their choosing. Lenahan will also work with Page 73 on at least one public presentation of a new play.

Page 73 Artistic Director Michael Walkup says, “Adin’s writing hits me smack in the face with its relentless humor and brains. Adin builds wild worlds -- spiky, large, and endlessly imaginative -- that put me in mind of Charles Ludlam and the Theatre of the Ridiculous. Ranging from an old Hollywood-style melodrama set against the backdrop of the Russian Revolution to a portal fantasia that reveals a mythical otherworld hidden in New Jersey, Adin’s plays are unlike anything I’ve encountered in 15 years of selecting the Page 73 Fellow. It's going to be a pleasure to share some of their work with our audience this year.”

Page 73's Writers Group will meet twice a month to share and discuss their work with their peers and with Page 73 Artistic Director Michael Walkup and Associate Artistic Director Kari Olmon. Each member will receive a $3,000 stipend, and members frequently participate in other Page 73 programs including residencies, retreats, readings, and workshops.