Out of the Box Theatrics Presents Virtual Productions of YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN and NOCTURNE

Out of the Box Theatrics will present Nocturne and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown on Zoom this July 2020. A portion of ticket sales will go to Campaign Zero, the comprehensive platform of research-based policy solutions to end police brutality in America.



First produced in 2018 in a hat shop, an excerpt of Nocturne was live streamed last month as part of OOTB's "Past and Present" series. Seeing how well the intimacy of the piece translated to the virtual platform it was decided to revisit this piece in its entirety for this new medium.



"Fifteen years ago, I killed my sister." So begins Adam Rapp's highly acclaimed play Nocturne, in which a 32-year-old former piano prodigy recounts the tragic events that tore his family apart. Directed by Amiee Turner with stage management by Egypt Dixon, Nocturne features Ethan Paulini and will be live streamed July 14th - 20th at 7:15 PM.



"I am so thrilled to get to revisit these special pieces. The timeliness of these selections and what they mean for both OOTB as an organization and in response to this moment further solidifies Liz's vision and leadership," said Associate Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.



Originally produced in 2016 on a playground, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown was OOTB's inaugural production and inspiration for the company. With a recent surge in depression and anxiety due to COVID-19, this piece is especially timely. Based on Charles Schultz's beloved Peanuts comic strip, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts gang navigate the joys and pitfalls of childhood while addressing these very issues through chaotic baseball games, unrequited valentines, and World War One flying beagles. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown features a book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner with additional dialogue by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The production is directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini with musical direction by Rose Van Dyne. The cast features Alaina Mills as "Charlie Brown," Jorge Donoso as "Linus," Liz Flemming as "Lucy," Ira Kramer as "Schroeder," Tina Scariano as "Snoopy," and Gracie Winchester as "Sally." Egypt Dixon serves as stage manager. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown will be live streamed July 23rd - July 29th at 7:15 PM.



Both productions will feature sound and video work by DimlyWit Productions.



"Nocturne is a show about grief and a man's experience with loss. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is a show about a child's anxiety and depression and how he ultimately gets through the difficult times through the love and guidance of his friends," says Producing Artistic Director Liz Flemming. "We hope these stories will give our audiences certainty and inspiration during this confusing and challenging time."



Tickets for Nocturne and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown are now available at ootbtheatrics.com. Tiered tickets available ($15, $25, and $50). Patrons who purchase $50 tickets will have access to an exclusive Q & A with a cast or creative team member immediately following the performance.

