ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS Comes to Signature Theatre in the Fall

Oratorio For Living Things is coming to Signature Theatre this fall. The show is written by Heather Christian and directed by Lee Sunday Evans.

In this music-theatre event, creator Heather Christian infuses a classical oratorio with a captivating blend of blues, gospel, jazz, and soul. Both otherworldly and achingly intimate, the piece surrounds and uplifts audiences, peeling back complex layers of what it means to be alive on both a human and a cosmic scale.



Staged by Obie Award-winning director Lee Sunday Evans and featuring a virtuosic company of singers and instrumentalists, the critically heralded Oratorio for Living Things makes its highly anticipated return, celebrating our curiosity, wonder, and all we’re capable of becoming when in communion with each other.

