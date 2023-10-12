Matt de Rogatis to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR at Theatre Row

Lone Star is set to begin preview performances on Saturday, November 25th at Theatre Row. The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Saturday, December 23rd.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 1 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed
DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS, HELL'S KITCHEN & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for Octobe Photo 2 Top Off-Broadway Shows for October
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend... Photo 3 Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend...
Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center Photo 4 Nathan Lane and More Set For Concert Version of THE FROGS at Lincoln Center

Matt de Rogatis to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR at Theatre Row

Matt de Rogatis (‘Brick' in Ruth Stage's off-Broadway premiere of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, opposite Courtney Henggeler) will star as ‘Roy' in the upcoming off-Broadway premiere of James McLure's dark comedy Lone Star, playing Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) this fall. He joins the previously announced leads Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Frozen, Heathers The Musical, Fox's The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as ‘Cletis' and Ana Isabelle (‘Rosalia' in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) as ‘Elizabeth.'  

Matt de Rogatis (Roy). Previous Off Broadway Credits: "Brick" in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Theatre at St. Clement's), "Tom Wingfield" in The Glass Menagerie (Wild Project), "Frederick Clegg" in The Collector (59E59). Other favorite NYC credits include "Richard III" in Austin Pendleton's Wars of the Roses, "Roy" in Lone Star, "Hamlet" in Hamlet and "The Elephant Man" in The Exhibition.

Lone Star takes place in the cluttered back yard of a small-town Texas bar. Roy, a brawny macho type, is back in town, battling symptoms of PTSD, after a hitch in Vietnam. Joined by his younger brother Ray, this hilarious and poignant study of a pair of Texas "good ole boys" explores the depths of brotherhood and the scars to be dealt with from battles fought at home and abroad.

Ruth Stage has been granted exclusive permission from the McLure Estate to combine elements of Lone Star's sister play, Laundry and Bourbon, to create a one-of-a-kind adaptation. Laundry and Bourbon's central character of Elizabeth enters this production with dialogue from both Laundry and Bourbon as well as an unpublished Lone Star screenplay which was set to be made into a film in the 1980's with Sigourney Weaver but never came to fruition. Live music from the Vietnam era will also be woven throughout this timely adaptation.

Additionally, the show will feature an original song written and performed by Ms. Isabelle.

Directed by Joe Rosario (Ruth Stage's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof starring Courtney Henggeler), Lone Star is set to begin preview performances on Saturday, November 25th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), with an opening night set for Sunday, December 3rd. The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Saturday, December 23rd, 2023.

Tickets, beginning at $49, can be purchased at either www.ruthstage.org/lonestar or Click Here. Additionally, tickets can be purchased by calling the Theatre Row Box Office at 212-714-2442 x45 (https://bfany.org/theatre-row/). Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street. The Box Office is available by phone Monday – Friday from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

Lone Star is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service imprint. (www.dramatists.com).

Additional information, including remaining casting, will be announced shortly. For more information, please visit www.ruthstage.org/lonestar.


ABOUT MATT DE ROGATIS

Matt de Rogatis (Roy). Previous Off Broadway Credits: "Brick" in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Theatre at St. Clement's), "Tom Wingfield" in The Glass Menagerie (Wild Project), "Frederick Clegg" in The Collector (59E59). Other favorite NYC credits include "Richard III" in Austin Pendleton's Wars of the Roses, "Roy" in Lone Star, "Hamlet" in Hamlet and "The Elephant Man" in The Exhibition.


ABOUT RUTH STAGE

Ruth Stage is an edgy and innovative New Jersey based nonprofit multi media group, founded by the late Bob Lamb in 2017. Over the last several years, this maverick organization has inspired a generation to get involved in the arts. By re-introducing thought provoking, seminal playwrights to more audiences, Ruth Stage aims to keep the classics alive. Ruth Stage re-imagines, reinvents and accessibly presents must see, formative works to audiences of all ages. In the summer of 2022 and winter of 2023, Ruth Stage produced the first ever Off Broadway productions of the Pulitzer Prize winning play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof by Tennessee Williams. This past June, Ruth Stage launched their first podcast, The Magnificent Bastards, which can be watched on their YouTube channel (@officialruthstage) and downloaded on all podcast platforms. Additionally, Ruth Stage is currently developing a dramatic television series for a major streaming service. For more information, please visit www.ruthstage.org.


ABOUT THEATRE ROW  

Theatre Row is an Off-Broadway multi-theater complex in the heart of NYC's Theater District that serves as an affordable home for performing artist organizations, and a lively, accessible venue for diverse audiences. Located just two blocks from Times Square, Theatre Row offers theater rentals, rehearsal studio rentals, office space, ticketing and box office, as well as tech support to actors, producers, dancers, and musicians. Theatre Row encourages its varied mix of nonprofit theater companies to share ideas and resources as they work in its intimate spaces. Over 160,000 patrons come to Theatre Row each year.

Matt de Rogatis to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR at Theatre Row




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
The Acting Company to Present Annual Louanna O. Carlin & John MacDonald Reading Series Photo
The Acting Company to Present Annual Louanna O. Carlin & John MacDonald Reading Series

The Acting Company will present their annual Louanna O. Carlin & John MacDonald Reading Series, featuring a trio of unique Shakespeare interpretations. Get all the details about this exciting event in New York City.

2
Sara Ramírez, Indya Moore, Lío Mehiel, and More Join Cast for BREAKING THE B Photo
Sara Ramírez, Indya Moore, Lío Mehiel, and More Join Cast for BREAKING THE BINARY THEATRE FESTIVAL

Breaking the Binary Theatre has revealed the initial cast members for the second annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival, featuring seven evenings of work fully created and developed by transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) theatre artists.

3
Brooke Adams Joins MADWOMEN OF THE WEST Off-Broadway Photo
Brooke Adams Joins MADWOMEN OF THE WEST Off-Broadway

A cast change has been announced for the New York premiere of Madwomen of the West, a new comedy by Sandra Tsing Loh. Brooke Adams will join Caroline Aaron, Marilu Henner, and Melanie Mayron, under the direction of Thomas Caruso.

4
John Carroll Lynch Will Lead Reading of New Play BULLETHEAD Photo
John Carroll Lynch Will Lead Reading of New Play BULLETHEAD

BULLETHEAD, a new play by Peter Macklin (Dinner At 40) will receive an industry reading on Monday, October 16, 2023 at 1:00pm and 4:30pm at the Marjorie Deane Little Theater. Learn more about the reading here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews Video
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!' Video
Amber Ruffin on THE WIZ- 'It's Outstanding!'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of PURLE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You