Matt de Rogatis to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR at Theatre Row

Matt de Rogatis (‘Brick' in Ruth Stage's off-Broadway premiere of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, opposite Courtney Henggeler) will star as ‘Roy' in the upcoming off-Broadway premiere of James McLure's dark comedy Lone Star, playing Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street) this fall. He joins the previously announced leads Ryan McCartan (Wicked, Frozen, Heathers The Musical, Fox's The Rocky Horror Picture Show) as ‘Cletis' and Ana Isabelle (‘Rosalia' in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) as ‘Elizabeth.'

Matt de Rogatis (Roy). Previous Off Broadway Credits: "Brick" in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Theatre at St. Clement's), "Tom Wingfield" in The Glass Menagerie (Wild Project), "Frederick Clegg" in The Collector (59E59). Other favorite NYC credits include "Richard III" in Austin Pendleton's Wars of the Roses, "Roy" in Lone Star, "Hamlet" in Hamlet and "The Elephant Man" in The Exhibition.

Lone Star takes place in the cluttered back yard of a small-town Texas bar. Roy, a brawny macho type, is back in town, battling symptoms of PTSD, after a hitch in Vietnam. Joined by his younger brother Ray, this hilarious and poignant study of a pair of Texas "good ole boys" explores the depths of brotherhood and the scars to be dealt with from battles fought at home and abroad.

Ruth Stage has been granted exclusive permission from the McLure Estate to combine elements of Lone Star's sister play, Laundry and Bourbon, to create a one-of-a-kind adaptation. Laundry and Bourbon's central character of Elizabeth enters this production with dialogue from both Laundry and Bourbon as well as an unpublished Lone Star screenplay which was set to be made into a film in the 1980's with Sigourney Weaver but never came to fruition. Live music from the Vietnam era will also be woven throughout this timely adaptation.

Additionally, the show will feature an original song written and performed by Ms. Isabelle.

Directed by Joe Rosario (Ruth Stage's Cat on a Hot Tin Roof starring Courtney Henggeler), Lone Star is set to begin preview performances on Saturday, November 25th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), with an opening night set for Sunday, December 3rd. The strictly limited engagement is set to run through Saturday, December 23rd, 2023.

Tickets, beginning at $49, can be purchased at either www.ruthstage.org/lonestar or Click Here. Additionally, tickets can be purchased by calling the Theatre Row Box Office at 212-714-2442 x45 (https://bfany.org/theatre-row/). Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42nd Street. The Box Office is available by phone Monday – Friday from 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm.

Lone Star is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service imprint. (www.dramatists.com).

Additional information, including remaining casting, will be announced shortly. For more information, please visit www.ruthstage.org/lonestar.



ABOUT MATT DE ROGATIS

Matt de Rogatis (Roy). Previous Off Broadway Credits: "Brick" in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Theatre at St. Clement's), "Tom Wingfield" in The Glass Menagerie (Wild Project), "Frederick Clegg" in The Collector (59E59). Other favorite NYC credits include "Richard III" in Austin Pendleton's Wars of the Roses, "Roy" in Lone Star, "Hamlet" in Hamlet and "The Elephant Man" in The Exhibition.



ABOUT RUTH STAGE

Ruth Stage is an edgy and innovative New Jersey based nonprofit multi media group, founded by the late Bob Lamb in 2017. Over the last several years, this maverick organization has inspired a generation to get involved in the arts. By re-introducing thought provoking, seminal playwrights to more audiences, Ruth Stage aims to keep the classics alive. Ruth Stage re-imagines, reinvents and accessibly presents must see, formative works to audiences of all ages. In the summer of 2022 and winter of 2023, Ruth Stage produced the first ever Off Broadway productions of the Pulitzer Prize winning play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof by Tennessee Williams. This past June, Ruth Stage launched their first podcast, The Magnificent Bastards, which can be watched on their YouTube channel (@officialruthstage) and downloaded on all podcast platforms. Additionally, Ruth Stage is currently developing a dramatic television series for a major streaming service. For more information, please visit www.ruthstage.org.



ABOUT THEATRE ROW

Theatre Row is an Off-Broadway multi-theater complex in the heart of NYC's Theater District that serves as an affordable home for performing artist organizations, and a lively, accessible venue for diverse audiences. Located just two blocks from Times Square, Theatre Row offers theater rentals, rehearsal studio rentals, office space, ticketing and box office, as well as tech support to actors, producers, dancers, and musicians. Theatre Row encourages its varied mix of nonprofit theater companies to share ideas and resources as they work in its intimate spaces. Over 160,000 patrons come to Theatre Row each year.