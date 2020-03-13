Manhattan Theatre Club Cancels Performances of THE PERPLEXED

Manhattan Theatre Club has released the following statement regarding performances of The Perplexed:

Manhattan Theatre Club wants you to know that the safety of our audiences, artists, and staff is of paramount importance to us.

In accordance with the guidance of Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and government officials, Manhattan Theatre Club has cancelled performances of The Perplexed.

We are offering you several options:

- You can exchange your tickets for one of our Spring shows, Poor Yella Rednecks (Stage I May 12 - June 28) or The Best We Could (Stage II May 5 - June 7) by emailing CityTix@NYCityCenter.org or calling CityTix at 212.581.1212.

- We hope you'll consider donating the price of your tickets back to Manhattan Theatre Club for a tax credit.

MTC relies on the support of many so that we can tell the important stories that affect our community. Donating your ticket, rather than requesting a refund, will ensure that we can continue to pursue our vital mission during these uncertain times.

- If you do not contact us by Friday March 20 and you purchased tickets with a credit card, you will be refunded automatically and no further action is necessary. Patrons who purchased tickets with cash can request a refund by emailing CityTix@NYCityCenter.org or calling CityTix at 212.581.1212.

Please visit ManhattanTheatreClub.com for ongoing updates

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through this challenging period to best serve our audiences. We look forward to welcoming you back to Manhattan Theatre Club when performances resume.





