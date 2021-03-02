MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses HONEYMOON IN VEGAS On Latest Episode

"Honeymoon In Vegas" tells the story of Jack Singer, a Brooklynite with an extreme fear of marriage, who finally gets up the nerve to ask his girlfriend Betsy to marry him.

"Forever starts tonight" as hosts Bobby Traversa and Kristina Miller-Weston discuss 2015's "Honeymoon In Vegas" on episode five of popular Broadway podcast My Favorite Flop!

Did someone say "friki-friki?!" It's time to pull your life savings out of the nearest ATM and put $58,000 on red because episode five of popular new podcast My Favorite Flop is here and it's all about the 2015 musical adaptation of "Honeymoon In Vegas". Based on the 1992 film of the same name, "Honeymoon In Vegas" tells the story of Jack Singer, a Brooklynite with an extreme fear of marriage, who finally gets up the nerve to ask his girlfriend Betsy to marry him. On the episode, hosts Bobby and Kristina recount original screenwriter and director Andrew Bergman's initial desire to adapt the movie for the stage, to its eventual critically-acclaimed Broadway bow years later starring TV's Tony Danza. They also touch upon the seemingly abundant number of 90s movies that have become Broadway musicals over the years, particularly films produced around the same time as "Honeymoon In Vegas"! The original production may have failed to find an audience, but Jason Robert Brown's critically-acclaimed score won't soon be forgotten!

My Favorite Flop is the brainchild of hosts Bobby Traversa (former Executive Vice President, The STAGE Network) and Kristina Miller-Weston (Jersey Boys; Barbie Live!) and was born out of their love for musical theatre and their desire to celebrate the lesser-knowns and also-rans. Each episode explores a different Broadway "flop" and lovingly looks at the show itself, its history, and perhaps some of the surrounding factors that may have led to its ultimate demise. Over the course of this podcast, Bobby and Kristina hope their positivity and enthusiasm help to de-stigmatize the word "flop" and change the narrative that "flop = bad."

