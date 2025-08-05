MURDOCH: The Final Interview To Have World Premiere at Theater555 This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Masterworks Theater Company will present the World Premiere of MURDOCH: The Final Interview a new American play by an unnamed source, performed by Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd) with direction by Christopher Scott. Performances will begin Friday, September 12, 2025 at 7:30PM for an engagement through December 28, 2025, at Theater555.

“The script of Murdoch; The Final Interview came to me in a very strange way,” says Mr. Krebs. “It was left at the door of Theater555 overnight in a plain manila envelope addressed to me. I looked inside and found a script with a note that said that the playwright wanted to remain anonymous, but that I was welcome to produce the play if I so desired. I thought immediately of "Deep Throat,” the mysterious incident that took place during the Nixon years. So, of course, I set to work reading the play, and discovered a marvelous jigsaw of a drama. And here we are.... I think the world of politics and of human nature will both be explored in a thrilling manner.”

Who almost drowned him as a boy? What happened after he met JFK in the Oval Office? What are his honest feelings about marriage, truth and sacred cows? Can he survive the return of a bitter Roger Ailes? Come and watch Planet Earth’s most controversial media magnate, Rupert Murdoch, face the cameras, a live audience and a mysterious interviewer as he attempts to secure his legacy. Over ninety minutes Murdoch encounters family members, revisits Presidents, wrangles with newspaper editors, collides with “Fox News” creator, Roger Ailes, and finally, wrestles, literally, with an inscrutable monster. It’s the shocking, fair and balanced interview you’ve been waiting for, written by an unnamed source, brought to life by a single actor.