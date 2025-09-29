Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555

Masterworks Theater Company and Eric Krebs Theatrical Management are presenting the world premiere of MURDOCH: The Final Interview, a provocative new American play written by an unnamed source. Check out photos from inside opening night!

Directed by Christopher Scott and starring Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd), the production is now running through December 28 at Theater555 (555 West 42nd Street).

Over ninety minutes, Rupert Murdoch faces the cameras, a live audience, and a mysterious interviewer in a one-man show that revisits his encounters with Presidents, his partnership with Roger Ailes, his family history, and the legacy of Fox News. Jackson embodies Murdoch as he grapples with his empire, his demons, and a shocking final reckoning.

The creative team includes Peter R. Feuchtwanger (set design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (audio visuals), Josh Weidenbaum (sound design), and SoHee Youn (music). Brian Westmoreland serves as production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



