Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555

Directed by Christopher Scott and starring Jamie Jackson, the production is now running through December 28 at Theater555.

By: Sep. 29, 2025
Masterworks Theater Company and Eric Krebs Theatrical Management are presenting the world premiere of MURDOCH: The Final Interview, a provocative new American play written by an unnamed source. Check out photos from inside opening night!

Directed by Christopher Scott and starring Jamie Jackson (Sweeney Todd), the production is now running through December 28 at Theater555 (555 West 42nd Street).

Over ninety minutes, Rupert Murdoch faces the cameras, a live audience, and a mysterious interviewer in a one-man show that revisits his encounters with Presidents, his partnership with Roger Ailes, his family history, and the legacy of Fox News. Jackson embodies Murdoch as he grapples with his empire, his demons, and a shocking final reckoning.

The creative team includes Peter R. Feuchtwanger (set design), Joan Racho-Jansen (lighting design), Andy Evan Cohen (audio visuals), Josh Weidenbaum (sound design), and SoHee Youn (music). Brian Westmoreland serves as production stage manager.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Murdoch: The Final Interview

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Murdoch: The Final Interview

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Jamie Jackson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Callan Reimann (Assistant to the Director) and Andy Evan Cohen (Projection/Video Design)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Michael Notardonato

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Laila Robins and Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Wyatt Fenner and Sean Patrick Doyle

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Sean Patrick Doyle

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Sean Patrick Doyle

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
John Wascavage

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Craig Fols and Lanie Robertson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Bruce Robert Harris and Ed Hummel

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Joanna Pickering

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
SoHee Youn (Composer/Music)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
SoHee Youn and Sean Patrick Doyle

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Eric Krebs (Theater 555 Manager), Christopher Scott (Director), Jamie Jackson, SoHee Youn and Sean Patrick Doyle

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Jamie Jackson and SoHee Youn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Jamie Jackson and SoHee Youn

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Jamie Jackson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Jamie Jackson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Christopher Scott and Jamie Jackson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Christopher Scott and Jamie Jackson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Lou Liberatore and Christopher Scott

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Jamie Jackson and Christine Viega

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Sean Patrick Doyle and Jamie Jackson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Sean Patrick Doyle and Jamie Jackson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Peter R. Feuchtwanger (Set Design and Props), Joshua Weidenbaum (Sound Design), Callan Reimann, Christine Viega, Joan Racho-Jansen, Andy Evan Cohen and Brian Westmoreland (Production Stage Manager)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of MURDOCH: THE FINAL INTERVIEW at Theater555 Image
Jamie Jackson and Richard Hillman


Videos