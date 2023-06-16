MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! Launches Give a Kid a Seat Program

Maestro’s Magical Music Box Live!, an educational children's show for kids 3-10 years performed in English and ASL based on the popular YouTube series, currently running at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) with FRIGID New York, has launched a Give a Kid a Seat Program for kids battling cancer to receive free tickets to the show.

So far the production has raised over $900, which is enough to send 60 kids and their families battling cancer to Maestro's Magical Music Box Live! 40 kids from A Free Bird and 20 from the Ronald McDonald House. For every $15 donated, you can sponsor a kid who is battling cancer and send them to Maestro’s Magical Music Box Live! For more information on the program and to donate please visit www.facebook.com/donate/211688975038520/10167774193385515.

A Free Bird is a 100% volunteer-based, arts education 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to inspiring, encouraging and nourishing the artistic passions and abilities of children who are battling cancer.

Ronald McDonald House For more than 40 years, families from around the globe have relied on the support of Ronald McDonald House New York as their children received treatment at a nearby hospital.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc