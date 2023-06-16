MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! Launches Give a Kid a Seat Program

So far the production has raised over $900, which is enough to send 60 kids and their families battling cancer to Maestro's Magical Music Box Live! 

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 S Photo 2 Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 Season
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy Photo 3 Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James
Work by Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl & Dave Malloy Set for Signature Theatre Winter/Spr Photo 4 Signature Theatre Sets Winter/Spring 2024 Season

MAESTRO'S MAGICAL MUSIC BOX LIVE! Launches Give a Kid a Seat Program

Maestro’s Magical Music Box Live!, an educational children's show for kids 3-10 years performed in English and ASL based on the popular YouTube series, currently running at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) with FRIGID New York, has launched a Give a Kid a Seat Program for kids battling cancer to receive free tickets to the show. 

So far the production has raised over $900, which is enough to send 60 kids and their families battling cancer to Maestro's Magical Music Box Live! 40 kids from A Free Bird and 20 from the Ronald McDonald House. For every $15 donated, you can sponsor a kid who is battling cancer and send them to Maestro’s Magical Music Box Live! For more information on the program and to donate please visit www.facebook.com/donate/211688975038520/10167774193385515

A Free Bird is a 100% volunteer-based, arts education 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to inspiring, encouraging and nourishing the artistic passions and abilities of children who are battling cancer.

Ronald McDonald House For more than 40 years, families from around the globe have relied on the support of Ronald McDonald House New York as their children received treatment at a nearby hospital.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, or style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theaters 2023-24 Se Photo
Two World Premieres, Five U.S. Premieres, and More Set For New Victory Theater's 2023-24 Season

The New Victory Theater announced their 2023-24 season, featuring two world premieres and five U.S. premieres among its 11 productions of theater, circus, dance, puppetry, and music from around the globe, including three exciting productions created specifically for very young audiences. 

2
Review Roundup: World Premiere Play THE DOCTOR Opens At Park Avenue Armory Photo
Review Roundup: World Premiere Play THE DOCTOR Opens At Park Avenue Armory

Following his acclaimed repertory productions of Hamlet and Oresteia in summer 2022, director and playwright Robert Icke returns to the Park Avenue Armory for the North American premiere of The Doctor, his original, contemporary play which was awarded Best Director (2019 Evening Standard Theatre Awards) and Best Actress (2019 Critic's Circle Theatre Awards) when it premiered at the Almeida Theater, and unanimous acclaim for its recent West End transfer. Read the reviews!

3
SHINE BRIGHT WITH PRIDE Family Party And Summer Show Is A Vibrant Celebration Of Music, Di Photo
SHINE BRIGHT WITH PRIDE Family Party And Summer Show Is A Vibrant Celebration Of Music, Diversity, And Joy

FunikiJam, the renowned family entertainment company, is thrilled to announce the upcoming 'Shine Bright with Pride' release party and Totally Awesome Summer Show.

4
Listen: PASTICHENYC Presents A New Musical Comedy Podcast GRACE UNDER PRESSURE Photo
Listen: PASTICHENYC Presents A New Musical Comedy Podcast GRACE UNDER PRESSURE

From the acclaimed PASTICHENYC, who recently brought audiences Jane Austen's Persuasion Song Cycle and Edith Wharton's The House of Mirth Song Cycle comes the World Premiere of sparkling 8-part comedic, musical, radio drama series, original and unique, GRACE UNDER PRESSURE follows the simple story of a woman alone in New York in the '90s, an age of diminished expectations.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You