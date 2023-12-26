Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Off-Broadway Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Standings

Best Costume Design (Off-Broadway)

Jinkx Monsoon - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 13%

Linda Cho - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 10%

Courtney Hansen - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 9%

Sarah G. Conly - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 7%

Elinor T Vanderburg - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 7%

Bennett Gundacker - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

Debbi Hobson - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 5%

Celeste Jennings - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 5%

Lily Canfield - IVORIES - 59E59 5%

Elinor T Vanderburg - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 4%

Erik Andor - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 4%

Saawan Tiwari - THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER - 2023 4%

Leon Dobkowski - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 4%

Yin Zhang - UNSPOOLING WIND - Pelham Bay Park 3%

Cynthia Johnson - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 2%

Machel Ross - DEMONS - Connelly Theater 2%

Cedwan Hooks - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

Jess Gersz - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 2%

Enver Chakartash - THE TREES - Playwrights Horizons 2%

Hunter Kaczorowski - NOËL COWARD’S THE RAT TRAP - New York City Center Stage II 1%

Kara Branch - ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS - 2023 1%



Best Costume Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Zaheerah Duncan and Jack Glick - VIOLET - NXT Generation Theatrics 12%

Rodrigo Martinez Hernandez - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 10%

Ricky Reynoso - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 9%

Kim B. Walker - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 9%

John-Ross Winter - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 7%

Xhloe Rice - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 7%

Courtney Hansen - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 5%

Debbi Hobson - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 5%

Amy Ellis - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 4%

Nicole Brooks Sanwandee - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 4%

Ellie Raab - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 4%

Thomas Charles - GOODBYE GIRL - Theatre Row 4%

Lily Canfield - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Tanuka Ghosh - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 3%

DW - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - Theater Row 2%

Enver Chakartash - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 2%

Ramona Ponce - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%

Tiffany Knight - MURDER BALLAD MUSICAL! - The Kraine Theater 2%

Xhloe Rice - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 2%

Brynne Oster-Bainnson - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 2%

Margaret Gorrell - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 1%

Tanuka Ghosh - SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Tanuka Ghosh - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Candida Nichols - WELCOME TO THE CONTINENTAL - The Continental Hotel 1%

Amy Ludlow - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Jay Falzone - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 19%

Tye blue - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 17%

Joey McNeeley - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 14%

Attilio Rigotti - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 8%

Lana Schwartz - VIOLET - NXTGen Theatrics 7%

Chay Yew - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 5%

Brenda Bell - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 4%

Jonathan Rockefeller - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 4%

Lear Debessonet - “OLIVER” - New York City Center 4%

Richard Hess - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 3%

Brandon Ivie - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 3%

Trip Cullman - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 3%

Brenda Bell - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 3%

Pierce Cassedy - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 1%

Daniella Caggiano - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 1%

Keelay Gipson - DEMONS: A POSSESSION - Connelly theater 1%

EDEN ATIAS - THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Jennie Hughes - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 36%

David Zippel - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 16%

Jarrett Winters Morley - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 13%

Pierce Cassedy - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 13%

Robert W. Schneider - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 10%

Robert W. Schneider - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 8%

Edward Einhorn & Jenny Lee Mitchell - CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 4%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

Chad Austin - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 15%

Peter Ellenstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 9%

Colleen Morgen - THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 9%

Nigel Semaj - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 7%

Sam Pinkleton - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 6%

Melissa Attebery - DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emerging Artists Theatre 6%

Ani Marderosian - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 5%

Rick Hamilton - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 4%

Stevie Walker-Webb - BLACK ODYSSEY - Classic Stage Company 4%

Pam McKinnon - DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Dustin Wills - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Joe Rosario - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

Jonathan Rockefeller - THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 3%

Hansol Jung & Dustin Wills, - ROMEO AND JULIET - NAATCO 3%

Colette Robert - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 3%

Ian Belknap & Ty Jones - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Jesse Berger - ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - RED BULL THEATER 2%

Anthony M. Laura - SHADOWS - Theaterlab 2%

Lauren McAuliffe - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 2%

Alexander Lass - NOËL COWARD’S THE RAT TRAP - New York City Center Stage II 2%

Jon Riddleberger - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 1%

Kathleen Capdesuñer - LOS EMPEÑOS DE UNA CASA - REPERTORIO ESPAÑOL 1%

Britt Berke - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 1%

Nicholas Kennedy and Lauren McAuliffe - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 1%

Josiah Davis - MARY GETS HERS - MCC Theater 1%



Best Direction Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Tyler Struble - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 11%

Eliza Beckwith - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 9%

Jack Serio - UNCLE VANYA - OHenry Productions 9%

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 8%

Isaac Byrne - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS theatre 7%

Nicholas Martin-Smith - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 5%

Alexandra Thomas - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Ludovica Villar-Hauser - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 4%

Dane Forgione - “DANIEL, MY BROTHER” - Little Victory Theater 3%

Shayok Misha Chowdhury - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 3%

Rick Hamilton - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 3%

Anthony M. Laura - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 3%

Amanda Montoni - FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 3%

Michael Hagins - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 2%

Nicholas Martin-Smith - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE'S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 2%

Robert Mark - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 2%

Michael Hagins - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - Under St. Marks 2%

RJ VerChaud and Jillian Faye Liebman - HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 2%

Elise Maurine Milner - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 2%

Edward Einhorn - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%

Brittany Martel & Jenny Lester - THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS - The Tank 1%

Em Hausmann - AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 1%

Chloe Champken - KNOCK KNOCK - Teatro Latea 1%

James Cougar Canfield - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 1%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Broadway)

Brian Nason - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 14%

Dawn Chiang - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 13%

Matt Lazarus - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

Esquire Jauchem - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 6%

Marcella Barbeau - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 5%

Jessica Choi - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 5%

David Weiner - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 4%

Tully Goldrick - IVORIES - 59E59 4%

Aiden Bezark - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 4%

Cha See - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Jessica Choi - THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 3%

Adam Honore - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 3%

Brad Paulsen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%

Michael Abrams - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 2%

Christian Specht - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 2%

Aiden Bezark - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

Marcella Barbeau - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 2%

Minjoo Kim - DEMONS - Connelly Theater 2%

Kevin Heard - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 2%

Brian Tovar - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 2%

Cha See - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 2%

Mike Faba - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 2%

Stacey Derosier - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 2%

Alan C. Edwards - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 1%

Jesse Scholz - EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 1%



Best Lighting Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Ziggy Bornas - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 14%

Matt Lazarus - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 11%

Ethan Samaha - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 10%

Stacey Derossier - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 10%

Josh Rose - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS theatre 9%

Angelo Sagnelli - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 6%

Yang Yu - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 5%

Adam Sherwin - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 5%

Yang Yu - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 4%

Tully Goldrick - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Barbara Samuels - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 3%

Michael Abrams - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 3%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 2%

Lee Anne Meeks - AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 2%

Eric Norbury - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%

Kailey Hays-Lenihan - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 2%

Chris D'Angelo - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 1%

Gus Ferrari - REUNIONS: AN ANTHOLOGY OF FOUR PLAYS - Producers Club-Prince Theatre 1%

Alex Bartenieff - NOT ABOUT ME - Theater for the New City 1%

Eric Norbury - TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 1%

Angelo Sagnelli - AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 1%

Masha Tsimring - MONTAG - Soho Rep 1%

Stefania Schramm - ONE WITH THE CURRENT - 36th Street Studio Theatre (fandango 4 Art House - producer) 0%



Best New Book Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Jeffrey A. Johns and Arie Gonzalez - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 21%

J. Giachetti - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 19%

Caitlyn Joyce Leach - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 15%

Jonathan Rockefelelr - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 11%

Brenda Bell - FRANKENSTEIN THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 9%

Jessica Hendy - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 8%

Justin Huertas - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 8%

Sam Rosenblatt - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 5%

Tony Scialli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 4%

EDEN ATIAS - THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 1%



Best New Musical (Off-Broadway)

TITANIQUE - Daryl roth 23%

WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 16%

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 14%

POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 9%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 6%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 6%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 5%

THE LITTLE MERMAID THE MUSICAL - The Players Theatre 4%

WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 4%

LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 4%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 3%

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER - 2023 2%

LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 1%

MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 1%

THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 1%



Best New Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 72%

FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 16%

CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 12%



Best New Play (Off-Broadway)

A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 11%

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 10%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - The Signature Theatre Company 10%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - New World Stages 10%

ANNE BEING FRANK - Emerging Artists Theatre 9%

SEX WORK/SEX PLAY - Emerging Artists Theatre 8%

THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 7%

WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 5%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - New Los Angeles Repertory Company 4%

BLOODSHOT BY ELINOR T. VANDERBURG - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Mezzanine Space 4%

OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actor's Temple 3%

DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emerging Artists Theatre 3%

FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 2%

MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

DARK DISABLED STORIES - Bushwick Starr 2%

THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 2%

THE SACRIFICE OF CASSSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

THE COMEUPPANCE - The Signature Theatre Company 1%

EGG FRAME - American Theatre of Actors 1%

THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 1%

DEMONS - Connelly Theater 1%

B-BOY BLUES - 47th st theatre 1%

ACCORDING TO THE CHORUS - 2023 1%

ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - Red Bull Theater 1%



Best New Play (Off-Off Broadway)

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 12%

9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 12%

MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 9%

WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 7%

KINDERKRANKENHAUS - Brick Theater 7%

ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 5%

WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 5%

AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 5%

THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 4%

DEMONS. - Bushwick Starr 4%

I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 3%

THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 3%

THE GREAT LESBIAN LOVE OF EVE ADAMS - The Tank 3%

PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 2%

THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%

SHADOWS - Theaterlab 2%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 2%

TRY FOR THE KINGDOM - The Vino Theater 2%

AND THE LIGHTS OF THE BOREALIS WERE SHINING - The Tank 1%

LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/American Theatre of Actors 1%

THE TIME TRAVELERS CLUB, MANHATTAN DIVISION - Theater for the New City 1%

MONTAG - Soho Rep 1%

ELAINE BY JULIA GENOVEVA - Producers Club-Prince Theatre 1%

HIDE AND SEEK, BY DENA LEVIN - 106th Street Theatre, NYC 1%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Danny Abosch, Andrew Abrams, Anthony Asaro, Ken CliŌon, Bobby Cronin, Jay Falzone, Mark-Eugene Garcia, Arie Gonzalez, Rob Hartmann, Caleb Hoyer, Trent Jeffords, Paul Louis, Anne Markt, Nick Santa Maria, Robert Shapiro, and Ruth Wallis - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 23%

Louis Josephson - RELAPSE - A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 17%

Michael Finke - POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 13%

Various - SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 12%

Talen Piner - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 9%

Michael Sgouros - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 6%

Brianna Barnes - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 5%

Michael Sgouros - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 5%

Lindsay Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Acting Company 3%

Tony Scialli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 3%

Elspeth Collard - LIKE THE WIND - SoHo Playhouse 2%

Lindsay Jones - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - The Acting Company 2%

Lindsay Jones - SHARED SENTENCES - Houses on the Moon 2%



Best New Score Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Robert Pound - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 42%

Michael Sgouros - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 31%

RJ Christian - ANGRY BRITS STOMPING - IRT Theater 27%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Broadway)

Jennifer Kornswiet - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 24%

Freyani Patrice - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 10%

Talen Piner - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 10%

Joey Mcneely - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 8%

Shino Frances / Chrisy Kakurai - THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Players Theatre 8%

Ashley Marinelli - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 7%

Shino Frances - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 7%

Parker Esse - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 6%

Ellenore Scott - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 5%

Chloe Albin - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 4%

Dell Howlett - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 4%

nicHi Douglas - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 3%

Liz Piccoli - MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 2%

Kailin Brown - EGG FRAME - American Theatre of Actors 2%



Best Original Choreography (Off-Off Broadway)

Tony Mita/Jared Kirby-Fight Choreographers - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 24%

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 20%

Patrick Higgins & Ava Tucker - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 20%

Deidre Goodwin - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 11%

Gerry MacIntyre - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 11%

Caitlin Belcik - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 7%

B. Carty - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 6%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Broadway)

Jeffrey A. Johns - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 12%

Maggie Bera - POWERLINE ROAD - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Gurral Theater 12%

Marla Mindelle - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 8%

Avery Ilardi - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 4%

Becca Suskauer - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 4%

Jeremy Jordan - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Westside Theater 4%

Randall Scott Carpenter - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 4%

Brandi Campbell - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 3%

Stone Mountain - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 3%

Kelli O'Hara - DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES - Atlantic Theater Company 3%

Constantine Rousouli - TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 3%

Ruthie Ann Miles - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 3%

Raul Esparza - OLIVER! - New York City Center Stage II 2%

Vinny Celerio - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 2%

Alia Cuadros-Contreras - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 2%

Mia Cherise Hall - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 2%

Zoe Schneider-Smith - WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 2%

Anna Zavelson - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 2%

Jessica Hendy - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

Evan Bertram - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 2%

Adam Chandler Berat - I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE - Classic Stage Company 2%

Constantine Maroulis - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 1%

Jacob Smith - RELAPSE - A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 1%

Lyda Jade Harlan - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 1%

Justin Huertas - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 1%



Best Performance In A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

Gavin Kenny - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 23%

William Bailey - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 13%

Sierra Boggess - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 13%

Avery Ilardi - FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 11%

Maddy Lyons - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 10%

Ellistaire Perry - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 8%

Santino Fontana - THE GOODBYE GIRL - Theatre Row 5%

Dan DeLuca - THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 4%

Andrew Leggieri - SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 3%

Patrick Newhart - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 3%

Janine LaManna - WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 3%

Jordan Westfall - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 2%

Michael Ronca - ASSASSINS - Gallery Players 1%

Jenny Lee Mitchell - CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Broadway)

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 12%

John Rubinstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 7%

Julia Chan - UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 5%

Barbara Stultz - THE LESBIAN PLAY - The Triad Theater 5%

Alison Fraser - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 4%

Joseph Monseur - OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actors Temple 4%

Yael Haskal - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 3%

Ben Holbrook - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 3%

William Jackson Harper - PRIMARY TRUST - Roundabout Theatre Company 3%

Tiffan Borelli - DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emering Artists Theatre 2%

Suzanna Perkins - HENRY IV - Theatre for A New Audience 2%

Masha King - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 2%

Jordan Antonette Mosley - BLOODSHOT - A.R.T./New York Theatres' Mezzanine Space 2%

Katelyn E Appiah-Kubi - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 2%

Timmy Ong - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

K Todd Freeman - DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 2%

Ryan J. Haddad - DARK DISABLED STORIES - Bushwick Starr 2%

Daniel K. Isaac - YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 2%

Andrea Woodbridge - THE STRANGER - The Players Theatre 2%

Matt de Rogatis - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 2%

Zulema Clares - RADOJKA - repertorio español 2%

Courtney Henggeler - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 2%

Eric Fletcher - THE STANGER - The Players Theatre 1%

Hans Mueh - IVORIES - 59E59 1%

Akiyaa Wilson - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 1%



Best Performance In A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

Vincent Rame - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 9%

Alexis Fishman - ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 7%

Kerry McGann - SEX WORK / SEX PLAY - Emering Artists Theatre 6%

Marin Ireland - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 4%

Chandini Prakash - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 4%

Xhloe Rice - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 3%

Kayla Juntilla - KINDERKRANKENHAUS - The Brick Theater 3%

R. Scott Williams - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 3%

Mel Mattos - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 3%

Tessa Albertson - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 3%

Charlie B. Foster - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 3%

Bill Irwin - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 3%

Janae Robinson - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the Cell Theatre 2%

Shannon Shipp - “DANIEL, MY BROTHER” - Little Victory Theater 2%

Alexandra Rooney - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 2%

Ty Norris - ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 2%

Conor Hamill - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 2%

Joyce Griffen - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 2%

Alexandra Salter - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 1%

Donovan Wayne Christie Jr. - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 1%

Robert Mark - ANGELS AMONG US - Yorktown Stage 1%

Matthew Tiemstra - AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 1%

Katherine Lerner-Lam - MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 1%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 1%

Will Brill - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Broadway)

TITANIQUE - Daryl Roth 19%

WAITING IN THE WINGS: THE MUSICAL - Theatre at St. Clement's 17%

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 14%

THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 6%

SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 6%

A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 5%

SESAME STREET THE MUSICAL - Theatre 555 5%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - The Players Theatre 4%

OLIVER! - New York City Center Stage II 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - The Players Theatre 4%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 3%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 3%

ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 3%

FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 2%

WHAT TO SEND UP WHEN IT GOES DOWN - Face off Theatre 1%

MAGIC BOX - The Triad Theater 1%



Best Production Of A Musical (Off-Off Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 34%

VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 20%

MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 12%

THE GOODBYE GIRL - J2 Spotlight 10%

FUREVER HOME - The Players Theatre 8%

WOMAN OF THE YEAR - J2 Spotlight 6%

SUGAR - J2 Spotlight 6%

CABARET IN CAPTIVITY - Untitled Theater Company No. 61 4%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Broadway)

ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 10%

DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS - New World Stages 9%

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 8%

SEX WORK / SEX PLAY - Emering Artists Theatre 7%

THE LESBIAN PLAY - THE TRIAD THEATER 6%

UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 6%

WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 5%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 5%

YOU WILL GET SICK - Roundabout Theatre Company 4%

THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Hudson Classical Theater Company 4%

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 3%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

OUR TOWN BUT WILDER - Actors Temple 3%

A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 3%

MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE - Emering Artists Theatre 2%

THE STRANGER - The Players Theatre 2%

A SHERLOCK CAROL - New World Stages 2%

THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

DOWNSTATE - Playwrights Horizons 2%

DARK DISABLED STORIES - Bushwick Starr 2%

THE ERIC CARLE STORY SHOW - Theatre 555 2%

A BRIGHT NEW BOISE - The Signature Theatre Company 2%

DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

EGG FRAME - American Theater of Actors 1%



Best Production Of A Play (Off-Off Broadway)

9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 10%

I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 9%

STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 7%

UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 7%

MARGARET: SHAKESPEARE’S WARRIOR QUEEN - Hudson Classical Theater Company 5%

WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 5%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Hudson Classical Theater Company 4%

ALL BECAUSE OF INFIDELITY - American Theater for Actors 4%

WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 4%

DANIEL, MY BROTHER - Little Victory Theater 3%

AS YOU WISH IT OR THE BRIDE PRINCESS OR WHAT YOU WILL - The Kraine Theater 3%

THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 3%

THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 3%

I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - WP Theater 3%

IVORIES - 59E59 3%

FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS - City Gate Productions 2%

DEMONS. - Bushwick Starr 2%

HUGO SAVES CHRISTMAS...IN MAY! - Roaring Epiphany Production Company 2%

THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 1%

PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 1%

THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 1%

ANGELS AMONG US - Yorktown Stage 1%

LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/ATA 1%

AND THEN THE RODEO BURNED DOWN - The Tank 1%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Broadway)

Sheryl Liu - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 15%

Yi-Hsuan - ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 15%

Ellery Pierce - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 7%

Michael Deegan - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 6%

Clint Ramos and Miguel Urbino - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 6%

Nora Marlow Smith - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 6%

Elizabeth Chaney - FRANKENSTEIN - The Players Theatre 6%

Matt Imhoff - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 4%

Yu Shibagaki - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 4%

Mark Halpin - A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS - AMT Theater 4%

Kate Noll - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 4%

David Henderson - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 4%

Timothy Mackabee - ROCK & ROLL MAN - New World Stages 4%

Nora Marlow Smith - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 3%

Mark Halpin - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 2%

Christopher & Justin Swader - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Yang Yu - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 2%

Suzu Sakai - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 2%

Teresa L. Williams - THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 2%

Arnulfo Maldonado - THE COMEUPPANCE - The Signature Theatre Company 1%

Christopher & Justin Swader - ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM - RED BULL THEATER 1%

Vicki R. Davis - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 1%



Best Scenic Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Emily Mustillo - VIOLET - NxtGen Theatrics 11%

Walt Spangler - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 10%

Rodrigo Martinez Hernandez - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 10%

Maureen Weiss - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 9%

Josh Rose - STUPID F*CKING BIRD - MCS Theatre 9%

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abington Theater Company 8%

Xhloe Rice and Natasha Roland - WHAT IF THEY ATE THE BABY? - The Tank 7%

Yang Yu - THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER - Parity Productions 6%

Tina Mamkegh - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - 2023 6%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 4%

E.A. Frank - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 4%

Zoe Hurwitz - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 3%

Mike Mroch - THE SHYLOCK AND THE SHAKESPEAREANS - The New Ohio/Untitled Theater Company No. 61 2%

Mengyi Liu - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 2%

Robbie Skoronski - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 2%

Corinne Prudente - LEGEND OF THE CHALK CIRCLE - Tier5 Theatre Company/American Theatre of Actors 2%

Em Hausmann & Angelina Meccariello - THE VERY LAST DANCE OF HOMELESS JOE - Theater for the New City 1%

Raul Abrego - HOW TO MELT ICE - Boundless Theatre/New Perspectives Theatre Company 1%

Lisa Laratta - MONTAG - Soho Rep 1%

Mark Marcante - NOT ABOUT ME - Theater for the New City 0%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Broadway)

Anthony Rapp - WITHOUT YOU - New World Stages 20%

Alexis Fishman - ANNE BEING FRANK - Emering Artists Theatre 18%

Jinkx Monsoon - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 18%

Dave Droxler - ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 16%

Jessica Hendy - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 8%

Liz Kingsman - ONE WOMAN SHOW - Barrow Street Theatre 6%

Masha King - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 6%

Colin Quinn - SMALL TALK - Minetta Lane 4%

James T. Lane - TRIPLE THREAT - Theater Row 4%



Best Solo Performance (Non-Cabaret) (Off-Off Broadway)

Bruce Costella - SPOOKY AND GAY - SoHo Playhouse 22%

Neil Devlin - MY FAIR LADY - Sutton Place Park 22%

Kristy Beauvais - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WALK-IN CLOSET - Theatre Row, NYC 17%

Shawneen Rowe - CROOKED SHADOWS - City Gate Productions 14%

The Pink Dress, Alexis Tandit - TWELVE FROM TEXAS - QED Astoria 12%

Belinda Sinclair - A MAGICIENNE AMONG THE SPIRITS - The Conjuring Room 6%

Anthony O'Connell - ALONE INSIDE THE BOX - Equity Library Theater of New York 6%



Best Sound Design (Off-Broadway)

Kyle Jensen - RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theater Row 19%

Brandon K. Bulls - SCOUTS - The Players Theatre 8%

Megumi Katayama - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - New York City Center 7%

The Mombs - BLOODSHOT - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 7%

Joe Huppert - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - Theatre at St. Clement's 7%

Ani Marderosian and Danielle DeMatteo - FORT HUACHUCA - ART/NY Mezzanine Theatre 5%

Tomas Correa - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Theatre at St. Clement's 5%

Elisabeth Weidner - F*CK 7TH GRADE - Wild Project 4%

Zhaxi Danzeng - THE SACRIFICE OF CASSAMBA BECKER - Rattlestick Theater 4%

Brent Michael Jones - WALKING WITH BUBBLES - AMT Theater 4%

Tei Blow and John Gasper - WET BRAIN - Playwrights Horizons 4%

Mike Faba - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

Riley Elton McCarthy - IVORIES - 59E59 3%

Kevin Heard - THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 3%

Greg Russ - A WILL TO LIVE - Chain Theatre 3%

Kevin Heard - LIZARD BOY - Theatre Row 3%

Lindsay Jones - ROMEO AND JULIET - Acting Company 2%

Christopher Darbassie - DEMONS. - Connelly Theater 2%

Frederick Kennedy - MALVOLIO - Classical Theatre of Harlem 2%

Lindsay Jones - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Acting Company 2%

Lindsay Jones - SHARED SENTENCES - Houses on the Moon 1%

M. Florian Staab - BECOMES A WOMAN - New York City Center Stage II 0%



Best Sound Design (Off-Off Broadway)

Nina Field - I’M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE - Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre 20%

Christopher Darbassie - UNCLE VANYA - DVRF 16%

Jay Cowitt - 9/10 - Gene Frankel Theater 13%

Trey McGee - THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR - Gene Frankel Theater 9%

Adam Sherwin - THE ROOM OF FALSEHOOD! - The Kraine Theater 6%

Greg Russ - WHAT PASSES FOR COMEDY - Chain Theatre 6%

The Roly Polys - FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES - 2023 6%

Tei Blow - PUBLIC OBSCENITIES - Soho Rep 5%

Josh Oltarzewski - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Theatre Company 4%

Riley Elton McCarthy - I'M GOING TO EAT YOU ALIVE - The Tank 4%

Sinan Zifar - MONTAG - Soho Rep 4%

Christopher Darbassie - DEMONS - Bushwick Starr 3%

M. Florian Staab - 9 KINDS OF SILENCE - PlayCo 2%

Ed Matthew - TEENAGERS IN LOVE - Chain Theatre 2%

Daniel Damiano - ONE WITH THE CURRENT - 36th Street Studio Theatre (fandango 4 Art House - producer) 1%



Best Theatrical/Immersive Experience (Off-Broadway)

RELAPSE: A NEW MUSICAL - Theatre Row 26%

UNCLE VANYA - Home Studios 23%

ROBIN AND ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS - Abingdon Theatre Company 18%

THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW - Town Hall Theater 17%

THE COTILLION - New Georges/The Movement Theatre Co 6%

THE MAGICAL JOURNEY OF ARLEKINA - Theatre Row 4%

BROADWAY MAKERS MARKETPLACE - Turnstyle Underground Market 3%

A MAGICIENNE AMONG THE SPIRITS - The Conjuring Room 3%

