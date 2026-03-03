Houses on the Moon Reveals 2026 25th Anniversary Season

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Houses on the Moon will celebrate its 25th Anniversary in 2026 with a yearlong season honoring its legacy of transforming real stories into unforgettable theatrical experiences.

Through its signature process of research, storytelling workshops, and deep partnerships with communities, Houses on the Moon has presented acclaimed productions Off-Broadway, toured nationally and internationally, and brought transformative theater into schools, community centers, and non-traditional spaces across the country.

The company’s 25th Anniversary Season launches on March 30, 2026 with a special one-night reading of Camilo Almonacid’s The Assignment at Gibney’s Agnes Varis Performing Arts Center (280 Broadway, NYC), featuring Karen Kandel and Erick Betancourt reprising their roles from the original 2017 world premiere. The play examines the emotional aftermath of violence and the complex journey toward forgiveness.

Additional anniversary events throughout 2026 will include:

• A reading of Tara’s Crossing, the harrowing true story of a transgender asylum seeker’s fight for freedom

• An evening of original stories that inspired Landmark Productions, including TRANSformation, gUN COUNTRY, and Shared Sentences, which explored gender identity, gun violence, and the impact of incarceration on families

• A workshop presentation of Skin To Skin, a powerful new work inspired by the experiences of Black mothers and midwives confronting systemic inequities in maternal healthcare