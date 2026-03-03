GOTTA DANCE! to be Presented Off-Broadway at Stage 42

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Gotta Dance!—the first dance production to capture the original choreography of classic musicals including West Side Story, Singin’ in the Rain, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, and others — all on one stage will be presented Off-Broadway. Co-directed by Nikki Feirt Atkins and four-time Tony Award-nominated director/choreographer Randy Skinner, performances begin Friday, March 20 at Stage 42.

This musical, conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins of American Dance Machine (ADM21) and originally produced at The York Theatre Company, pays tribute to the brilliant work of some of the musical theater's greatest choreographers. Experience the movement, music and magic that has defined generations of Broadway and Hollywood dance and continues to inspire audiences today by preserving the work of some of our greatest choreographers. Gotta Dance! embodies true Broadway history.

The company of Gotta Dance! features Keely Beirne, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Sara Esty, Jessica Lee Goldyn, RJ Higton, Kate Louissaint, Libby Lloyd, Drew Minard, Cole Newburg, Melody Rose, Samantha Siegel, Ahmad Simmons, Landon Winslow, and Blake Zelesnikar.

With Music Arranger Eugene Gwozdz leading an orchestra pit of live musicians, Gotta Dance! features over 15 spectacular musical numbers from more than a dozen musicals written by some of America’s most celebrated songwriters, including Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller, Stephen Sondheim, Jule Styne and more.