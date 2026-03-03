Kecia Lewis and Kelsie Watts Join BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tony Award-winner Kecia Lewis and Kelsie Watts have joined the lineup of Broadway voices taking the stage in support of people living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF), a life-threatening lung disease. The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation’s 16th annual Broadway Belts for PFF! takes place Monday, March 9, at SONY Hall in New York City. While the in-person event is sold out, complimentary reservations for the simultaneous virtual livestream are available now.

Hosted by Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award-winner and pulmonary fibrosis advocate Julie Halston, the benefit brings together performers, patients, caregivers and supporters for a one-of-a-kind evening that raises funds and awareness for PF research, education, advocacy and patient programs. More than 250,000 Americans are living with PF and interstitial lung disease (ILD), with over 50,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

In addition to Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen, Children of a Lesser God, Once On This Island) and Kelsie Watts (iHeart Radio Music Awards Nomination for Six, TV’s The Voice), this year’s event will feature: Jelani Alladin (Frozen, Hercules), Hannah Cruz (Chess, Suffs), Danny Drewes (Pretty Woman: The Musical, films Wicked and Wicked: for Good), Christine Ebersole Two-time Tony Award-winner (42nd Street, Grey Gardens, TV’s Bob Hearts Abishola), and Daniel Emmet (finalist on America’s Got Talent).

The 2026 Ralph Howard Legacy Award will be presented to David Steffy, PFF Board Member Emeritus, PF support group leader and philanthropist whose family has been impacted by PF.