LYPSINKA: TOXIC FEMININITY Streaming For Free In Celebration of Pride Month

In celebration of Pride Month, Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity, is back by popular demand  streaming for free from June 3 through July 1.

By: Jun. 03, 2024
This short film written and performed by John Epperson and directed by Chloë Sevigny centers around downtown legend Lypsinka. Inhabiting the words of Hollywood icons from Judy Garland to Joan Crawford trapped in an airless world of old-fashioned TV glamor,  Lypsinka guides us through her fever dream as she grapples with her psyche as a  celebrity. 

Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity was released earlier this year by The New Group Off  Stage in association with John Ridley’s Nō Studios and Frank Marshall. Produced  by Scott Elliott and Craig Butta. Director of Photography: Jennifer Juniper  Stratford. Production Design by Derek McLane. Editing by Sophie Corra. Costume  Design by Jeff Mahshie. Choreography by Justin Ross Cohen. Executive  Producers: David Matlin; Medusa Productions; Jana Shea; White Horse Pictures,  LLC. Streaming powered by Broadstream.

With this film, award-winning actress and filmmaker Chloë Sevigny returned to the  director’s chair bringing her own instinctual depth and glamor to Lypsinka: Toxic  Femininity, a singular work centering around downtown legend Lypsinka, the surrealist  and iconic stage creation of John Epperson.  

The New Group Off Stage, founded in 2020, is a venture creating theatrical  expressions in different media. The New Group Off Stage launched with Waiting for  Godot by Samuel Beckett, directed by Scott Elliott, with Ethan Hawke, John  Leguizamo, Wallace Shawn, Tarik Trotter and Drake Bradshaw; followed by I Need  Space, written & directed by Donja R. Love. The New Group Off Stage also  produced the audio versions of Wallace Shawn’s The Fever and Bernarda’s  Daughters (inspired by Federico García Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba) written  by Diane Exavier, directed by Dominique Rider

Nō Studios Founded by Academy Award winner and Wisconsin native John Ridley, Nō  Studios is both a member-driven physical space based in Milwaukee as well as a digital  platform geared toward artists and art lovers. Nō Studios is dedicated to supporting  talent, elevating artists, and most importantly to bridging communities through the  shared appreciation of interpersonal expression. Learn more at www.nostudios.com. 

Frank Marshall is a producer/director, with a film career marked by five Academy  Award nominations and classic series like Indiana Jones, Jason Bourne, and Jurassic  World. In November 2018, he and wife, Kathleen Kennedy, received the Irving G.  Thalberg Memorial Award, an honor presented to creative producers “whose body of  work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production.” Marshall has  directed several successful films, including JazzFest: A New Orleans Story (2023  Grammy Award Winner for Best Music Film) and several projects for the Geffen  Playhouse. Recently, he produced Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Good  Night, Oscar, which opened on Broadway at the Belasco Theater in April 2023. 

The New Group (Scott Elliott, Founding Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive  Director) is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing  and producing powerful, contemporary theater. The organization’s New Group/New  Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging  and established authors. The New Group Off Stage celebrates work at the intersection  of art, multimedia and social engagement by showcasing some of today’s most  compelling storytellers through web series, films, audio plays and more. The New  Group also operates a variety of theater education programs from teen acting  ensembles to college access programs, and a college-level acting studio in  collaboration with LIU-Brooklyn. www.thenewgroup.org. 

The New Group is currently represented on stage by the acclaimed production All of  Me, by Laura Winters, with Madison Ferris, Danny J. Gomez, Lily Mae  Harrington, Florencia Lozano, Brian Furey Morabito and Kyra Sedgwick, directed 

by Ashley Brooke Monroe (through June 16 at The Pershing Square Signature  Center (480 West 42nd Street). Earlier this season, The New Group presented  Sabbath’s Theater, adapted from the novel by Philip Roth by Ariel Levy and John Turturro, directed by Jo Bonney, with Jason Kravits, Elizabeth Marvel and John Turturro and the world premiere production of The Seven Year Disappear by Jordan  Seavey, featuring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch,  directed by Scott Elliott.  

Also in June, The New Group presents the second annual FreeFest, a weeklong  festival of FREE readings, featuring new works that embrace radical expression, taking  place June 13 – 20 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street). The festival, a venture from The New Group/New Works program, will provide a public  platform for artists to showcase their creative voice and further their writing process.




