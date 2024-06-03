LYPSINKA: TOXIC FEMININITY Streaming For Free In Celebration of Pride Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of Pride Month, Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity, is back by popular demand streaming for free from June 3 through July 1.

This short film written and performed by John Epperson and directed by Chloë Sevigny centers around downtown legend Lypsinka. Inhabiting the words of Hollywood icons from Judy Garland to Joan Crawford trapped in an airless world of old-fashioned TV glamor, Lypsinka guides us through her fever dream as she grapples with her psyche as a celebrity.

Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity was released earlier this year by The New Group Off Stage in association with John Ridley’s Nō Studios and Frank Marshall. Produced by Scott Elliott and Craig Butta. Director of Photography: Jennifer Juniper Stratford. Production Design by Derek McLane. Editing by Sophie Corra. Costume Design by Jeff Mahshie. Choreography by Justin Ross Cohen. Executive Producers: David Matlin; Medusa Productions; Jana Shea; White Horse Pictures, LLC. Streaming powered by Broadstream.

With this film, award-winning actress and filmmaker Chloë Sevigny returned to the director’s chair bringing her own instinctual depth and glamor to Lypsinka: Toxic Femininity, a singular work centering around downtown legend Lypsinka, the surrealist and iconic stage creation of John Epperson.

The New Group Off Stage, founded in 2020, is a venture creating theatrical expressions in different media. The New Group Off Stage launched with Waiting for Godot by Samuel Beckett, directed by Scott Elliott, with Ethan Hawke, John Leguizamo, Wallace Shawn, Tarik Trotter and Drake Bradshaw; followed by I Need Space, written & directed by Donja R. Love. The New Group Off Stage also produced the audio versions of Wallace Shawn’s The Fever and Bernarda’s Daughters (inspired by Federico García Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba) written by Diane Exavier, directed by Dominique Rider.

Nō Studios Founded by Academy Award winner and Wisconsin native John Ridley, Nō Studios is both a member-driven physical space based in Milwaukee as well as a digital platform geared toward artists and art lovers. Nō Studios is dedicated to supporting talent, elevating artists, and most importantly to bridging communities through the shared appreciation of interpersonal expression. Learn more at www.nostudios.com.

Frank Marshall is a producer/director, with a film career marked by five Academy Award nominations and classic series like Indiana Jones, Jason Bourne, and Jurassic World. In November 2018, he and wife, Kathleen Kennedy, received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, an honor presented to creative producers “whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production.” Marshall has directed several successful films, including JazzFest: A New Orleans Story (2023 Grammy Award Winner for Best Music Film) and several projects for the Geffen Playhouse. Recently, he produced Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Good Night, Oscar, which opened on Broadway at the Belasco Theater in April 2023.

The New Group (Scott Elliott, Founding Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director) is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. The organization’s New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging and established authors. The New Group Off Stage celebrates work at the intersection of art, multimedia and social engagement by showcasing some of today’s most compelling storytellers through web series, films, audio plays and more. The New Group also operates a variety of theater education programs from teen acting ensembles to college access programs, and a college-level acting studio in collaboration with LIU-Brooklyn. www.thenewgroup.org.

The New Group is currently represented on stage by the acclaimed production All of Me, by Laura Winters, with Madison Ferris, Danny J. Gomez, Lily Mae Harrington, Florencia Lozano, Brian Furey Morabito and Kyra Sedgwick, directed

by Ashley Brooke Monroe (through June 16 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street). Earlier this season, The New Group presented Sabbath’s Theater, adapted from the novel by Philip Roth by Ariel Levy and John Turturro, directed by Jo Bonney, with Jason Kravits, Elizabeth Marvel and John Turturro and the world premiere production of The Seven Year Disappear by Jordan Seavey, featuring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon and Taylor Trensch, directed by Scott Elliott.

Also in June, The New Group presents the second annual FreeFest, a weeklong festival of FREE readings, featuring new works that embrace radical expression, taking place June 13 – 20 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street). The festival, a venture from The New Group/New Works program, will provide a public platform for artists to showcase their creative voice and further their writing process.

