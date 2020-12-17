Kristolyn Lloyd, Jack Cutmore-Scott and More Star in A VERY NETFL*X CHRISTMAS MUSICAL: NOW STREAMING

It's beginning to look a lot like a thousand holiday movies, and we've got one more to add to your Christmas queue!

From the writing team that brought you AMERICAN HORROR STORY: KRAMPUS and Amy Adams WINS AN OSCAR comes an online reading presentation of the new, can't-miss Christmas sensation -- A VERY NETFL*X CHRISTMAS MUSICAL: NOW STREAMING "LIVE!"

Cobbled from tropes you've seen a million times before, this heartwarming and extremely predictable tale by Preston Max Allen and Edward Precht tells the story of Vanessa Hudgens, a no-nonsense businesswoman who finds her hatred of Christmas challenged by a jolly but secretly complex prince. Will he win her heart and bring Christmas to a fake European country without holidays? Or will Vanessa succeed in her corporate company's dastardly plans to bulldoze a quaint family lodge and build a hotel-slash-casino?

The musical - which was performed live in living rooms and other living rooms around New York in 2019 - is coming to your home (pre-recorded and COVID-negative) via YouTube on December 20th, 2020 at 6 p.m. (EST). There will be an initial viewing party moderated by the show's creators -- snacks are provided, provided you have snacks.

The reading will be available to stream HERE starting December 20th. It is free to watch, though a link encouraging donations to the Brooklyn Bail Fund will be provided in the comments.

A VERY NETFL*X CHRISTMAS MUSICAL: NOW STREAMING "LIVE!" stars Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Jack Cutmore-Scott (TENET), Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway), Sam Tedaldi (Be More Chill), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Madeline Smith (Waitress), and features special appearances by a bevy of Broadway princes, including Sam Bolen (Midnight at the Never Get), Zachary Ford (Heathers the Musical), Drew Gehling (Waitress), A.J. Shively (Bright Star), and Brandon Springman (Come From Away).

It is directed by Rachel Flynn (Heathers the Musical, Ever After, PATRIARCHY) and edited by Dwain Burke, with piano & music direction by Madeline Smith.

Produced by Richard J. Allen, Maxwell Haddad, and Darth Gaydar Productions.

ABOUT THE TEAM:

Preston Max Allen (Music/Lyrics) is a playwright, songwriter, and Carrie enthusiast whose works include book, music, and lyrics for WE ARE THE TIGERS (album available on all streaming platforms), AGENT 355 (co-book/dramaturgy by Jessica Kahkoska), and CARRIE 2: THE RAGE, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY (Jeff nominee, Best New Musical). Preston is a member of the Ars Nova Play Group (2019/2020) and alum of the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. Preston is the proud father of Hero (a cat) and spends most of his time desperately trying to be a contestant on Netflix's The Circle. @prestonmaxallen

Edward Precht (Book) is a playwright and poet, though best known as the "...and Guest" in hundreds of opening night slideshows. His plays include: DOWN SOUTH (workshopped with actor and special needs advocate Eddie Barbanell); BREAD & CIRCUSES (KCACTF multiple award-winner); and STRANGE, AMERICA. His works have received readings and productions from such places as the Kennedy Center, the Barrow Group, the Drama Book Shop, Primary Stages, and the Spoleto Festival USA. Co-co-founder and frequent contributor to The Broadway Beat. MFA: Fordham University. He currently lives in New York and owns far too much Golden Girls memorabilia. @pertoltprecht

Rachel Flynn (Direction) is an actor/writer/director/deeply-tired-person known for her work in Heathers the Musical, Ever After the Musical and several other "Adaptations" the Musical. She is currently working on an upcoming Untitled Project for Warner Brothers Theatre Ventures, and she can be seen in the upcoming NBC/Peacock show Dr. Death starring Joshua Jackson. Her Supreme Court Feminism Asteroid Apocalypse Punk Show PATRIARCHY (with songs by EllaRose Chary and Melissa Lusk) debuted at The TANK NYC last fall. Her screenplay F@CKING Tilda Swinton begins filming in 2021. Her favorite part of Christmas is anthropomorphizing every single festive object, and she hasn't thrown out an ornament, however broken, in two decades. @radiofreerachel

Madeline Smith (Music Direction) is a music director/conductor/arranger whose favorite pastimes include conducting WAITRESS on Broadway, RAGTIME on Ellis Island, and adapting FROZEN JR. and DESCENDANTS for Disney Theatricals. She serves as MD/arranger/fangirl for many of her favorite scores, including AGENT 355 (Preston Allen, Jessica Kahkoska), RAGS PARKLAND... (Andrew Butler), and WE LIVE IN CAIRO (Daniel & Patrick Lazour). She's currently in Queens googling fridge organization systems. @madelineasmith