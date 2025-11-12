Klea Blackhurst and More to Star in JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been revealed for JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off, a sweet and savory concoction of music and comedy coming Off-Broadway.

The show will star Klea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow) as Mildred, Gina Lamparella (Caroline, or Change) as Jean, Elliott Litherland (The Music Man) as Zack, Tori Jade Lopez (Cinderella) as Emma, JP Sarro (The Lapsed Fan) as Lou, and Lauren Nicole Sherwood (Cabaret) as Brandy. Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill) and Adam Kaster (The Golden Bride) will be the understudies.

“As the authors of JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off, there's nothing more gratifying than seeing our work go from the page to the stage. We're very excited about the great cast that we've assembled!” said Barbara Campbell and Brad Ross, creators of the show.

The production will be directed by Tom Wallace. JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off, will begin performances on Friday, January 30th 2026, with an official opening of Sunday, February 1st, at 3:00pm.

In JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off, we meet a variety of contestants: A determined young woman dreaming of opening her own bakery. A twice-divorced nail technician who wants to fit in with her new boyfriend’s circle of friends. A shy school nurse who is torn between family obligations and a desire to participate. A mysterious man from Brooklyn who arouses suspicion about his past. And the reigning champion who disguises her ruthless drive to win with smiles and pleasantries. Who will win? Who will lose? Who will get their Just Desserts?