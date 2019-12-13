Joe's Pub Releases Schedule for Showcases Coinciding with APAP|NYC 2020 and Under the Radar Festival

In January 2020, Joe's Pub presents its annual slate of showcases coinciding with APAP|NYC 2020, the yearly Association of Performing Artists Presenters conference drawing presenters from around the world, January 10-14. The month will also include the fifth installment of Under the Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert, a collaborative series highlighting multidisciplinary artists at the intersection of music and theater during The Public Theater's innovative Under the Radar Festival, January 8-19.

Joe's Pub is one of New York City's greatest venues for live music and a haven for performing artists making genre-defying work. Every January, Joe's Pub redoubles those efforts during APAP|NYC by programming a slate of showcases that echoes the expansiveness and quality of the venue's year-round calendar.

The APAP lineup includes a double bill with bluegrass-meets-chamber music group Kittel & Co and jazz vocalist Gretchen Parlato; lounge lizards Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra; experimental pianist Jean-Michel Blais; New York City's favorite protest choir Reverend Billy & the Stop-Shopping Choir; a presentation from DANCE NOW; another double bill from impossibly charming songwriter and composer Nellie McKay and banjo prodigy Nora Brown; the annual Riot Nights and French Quarter Jazz showcases; and Damien Sneed's showcase of the African-American music traditions that electrified civil rights activists.

For Under the Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert, The Public's programs come together to look at the intersection of music and theater. The slate of shows includes a deeply personal solo piece called The Jam: Only Child from actor and writer Daniel J. Watts, who can also be seen in Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Writer and performer Ryan J. Haddad returns with Falling for Make Believe, a witty, whimsical memoir show with an all-star creative team: director Julian Fleisher and music direction by Billy Stritch and Henry Koperski. Avant-garde performer Lucy McCormick brings her smash hit - a trash-step/dub-punk morality play - Triple Threat for its New York debut. Rizo, f.k.a. Lady Rizo, explores the alter-ego in Losing the Lady using the music of Sasha Fierce (Beyoncé), the Thin White Duke (David Bowie), and Camille (Prince).

Over the last 16 years, The Public's Under The Radar Festival has grown into a landmark of the New York City theater season and is a vital part of The Public's mission, providing a high-visibility platform to support artists from diverse backgrounds who are redefining the act of making theater. Widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, UTR has presented works by such respected artists as Elevator Repair Service, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, 600 HIGHWAYMEN, Belarus Free Theatre, Guillermo Calderón, Toshi Reagon, Taylor Mac, and Daniel Fish. These artists provide a snapshot of contemporary theater: richly distinct in terms of perspectives, aesthetics, and social practice, and pointing to the future of the art form.

Show information is below. APAP credentials do not include entry to Joe's Pub. Tickets must be purchased separately for both the showcases and UTR (single tickets and packages are available).

UNDER THE RADAR + Joe's Pub: IN CONCERT - January 8-19

Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Only Child - January 6, 10, 12 & 20 at various times

Ryan J. Haddad: Falling for Make Believe - January 8, 12, 16 & 17 at 7:00PM

Lucy McCormick: Triple Threat - January 8-10 at 9:30PM

Rizo: Losing the Lady - January 9, 11, 16 & 17 at various times

APAP - January 10-14

Kittel & Co / Gretchen Parlato - January 10 at 7:00PM

Ethan Lipton & His Orchestra - January 11 at 7:00PM

Jean-Michel Blais - January 11 at 9:30PM

Reverend Billy & the Stop-Shopping Choir - January 12 at 12PM

DANCE NOW: 2020 Dance-mopolitan Encore Series - January 12 at 4:00PM

Nellie McKay / Nora Brown - January 13 at 6:30PM

Riot Nights, Ft. Karsh Kale, Nitin Sawhney, & Aditya Prakash - January 13 at 9:30PM

French Quarter: Jazz in NYC featuring Naissam Jalal, Géraldine Laurent and Thomas de Pourquery & Supersonic - January 14 at 6:30PM

Damien Sneed: We Shall Overcome - A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - January 14 at 9:30PM

TICKETS:

ONLINE joespub.com / PHONE 212-967-7555

IN PERSON The Public Theater Box Office, 425 Lafayette Street, NYC

NOTE There is a $12 food / two (2) drink minimum per person per show, unless otherwise noted.

Joe's Pub, a program of The Public Theater and named for its founder Joseph Papp, opened in 1998 and plays a vital role in The Public's mission of supporting young artists while providing established artists with an intimate space to perform and develop new work. Joe's Pub presents the best in live music and performance nightly, continuing its commitment to diversity, production values, community, and artistic freedom. The organization also offers opportunities like New York Voices, an artist commissioning program that helps musicians develop original theater works; Joe's Pub Working Group, an artist development initiative; The Vanguard Award & Residency, a yearlong series that celebrates the career of a prolific and influential artist; and nationwide programming partnerships. Commissioned artists have included Mx Justin Vivian Bond, Bridget Everett, Daniel Alexander Jones, Ethan Lipton, Toshi Reagon, Allen Toussaint, and more. The venue's food and beverage partner is the venerated Noho Hospitality Group, helmed by acclaimed chef Andrew Carmellini. With its intimate atmosphere and superior acoustics, Joe's Pub presents talent from all over the world as part of The Public's programming downtown at its Astor Place home, hosting approximately 800 shows and serving over 100,000 audience members annually. Support for New York Voices provided by the National Endowment of the Arts.

THE PUBLIC is theater of, by, and for all people. Artist-driven, radically inclusive, and fundamentally democratic, The Public continues the work of its visionary founder Joe Papp as a civic institution engaging, both on-stage and off, with some of the most important ideas and social issues of today. Conceived over 60 years ago as one of the nation's first nonprofit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Oskar Eustis and Executive Director Patrick Willingham, The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work at its landmark home at Astor Place, Free Shakespeare in the Park at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park, the Mobile Unit touring throughout New York City's five boroughs, Public Forum, Under the Radar, Public Studio, Public Works, Public Shakespeare Initiative, and Joe's Pub. Since premiering HAIR in 1967, The Public continues to create the canon of American Theater and is currently represented on Broadway by the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Their programs and productions can also be seen regionally across the country and around the world. The Public has received 59 Tony Awards, 178 Obie Awards, 53 Drama Desk Awards, 56 Lortel Awards, 34 Outer Critic Circle Awards, 13 New York Drama Critics' Circle Awards, and 6 Pulitzer Prizes. publictheater.org





