J2 Spotlight Theater Company Will Return to Theatre Row This Spring

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company will return, for their third consecutive season, to Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). The slate of shows, which will include three productions running for two consecutive weeks each from Thursday, April 13 through Sunday, May 21, 2023, will play Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 PM with matinee performances on Saturday at 2 PM and Sunday at 3 PM. The productions and their respective creative teams will be announced shortly.



"We are excited to be back at Theatre Row," said Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer and Co-Founder. "And our decision to add a Saturday matinee is something of a milestone for us - and speaks to our growing audience, for which we are grateful"



J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company presents professional revivals of worthy Broadway musicals; in doing so it provides an opportunity for patrons to re-visit these shows and, in some cases, experience them for the first time. The Company chooses shows that it deems deserving of continued exposure. The company, as part of its casting, will introduce audiences to emerging artists within the New York theatrical community. The productions will include frequent lagniappes designed to enhance audience appreciation of the classic works. Honorary Board members include Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.



The 2022 J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company season featured revivals of A Class Act ("A wonderful, wonderful production. Tremendously impressed." - Peter Filichia, Broadway Radio), A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine ("A heartfelt production. Humorous, upbeat, and well choreographed with opulent sets and costumes and romantic lighting. A real Broadway quality." - Times Square Chronicles) and The Baker's Wife ("A sublime production of a beloved musical theater classic. Beautifully acted and sung." - Broadway World).



For more information, please visit j2spotlightnyc.com