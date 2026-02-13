Issy Knowles Will Bring BODY COUNT Off-Broadway

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Issy Knowles will bring her one-woman OnlyFans play, Body Count, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Off-Broadway next month. Performances will run at the SoHo Theatre from March 3-29.

About Body Count

This year, we’ve witnessed a cultural shift: sex work has become a competitive sport. As OnlyFans creators vie for attention in an oversaturated market, extreme stunts have dominated our headlines. Women claiming to have slept with from 100 to 1,000 men in under 12 hours have divided liberal feminists all over the world. The internet hasn’t stopped talking about it since.

Following in the footsteps of the content creators before her, Pollie is an OnlyFans star determined to catapult herself to stratospheric fame with her most extreme stunt yet: sleeping with 1,000 of her subscribers at the Edinburgh Fringe.

BODY COUNT tracks Pollie’s journey into OnlyFans stunts, from her confusing Catholic upbringing to her failed consulting career to her first taste of quick, ‘easy’ cash. Through the empathetic and inquisitive Documentary Maker’s lens, we are drawn into Pollie’s complicated relationship with sex and whether it’s ever truly possible to sever your body from your heart.

Run Time: 55 minutes

Age Recommendation: 18+