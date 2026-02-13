Edinburgh Fringe Hit BODY COUNT Makes U.S. Premiere At SoHo Playhouse in March

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, BODY COUNT, written and performed by Issy Knowles (creator of MODEL BEHAVIOUR), will make its U.S. premiere at SoHo Playhouse for 21 performances from March 3 through March 29, 2026.

Directed by Alice Wordsworth, the limited Off-Broadway engagement is presented as part of SoHo Playhouse’s 2026 International Fringe Encore Series. Opening night is set for March 5.

A Sit-Up Award winner and Popcorn Award nominee, the production received multiple five-star reviews during its Edinburgh run. The original production was directed by Mimi Pattinson.

In BODY COUNT, Knowles portrays Pollie, an OnlyFans creator intent on achieving viral fame by attempting to sleep with 1,000 of her subscribers. The play examines the rise of extreme online stunts within sex work culture and the broader cultural conversations surrounding feminism, capitalism, and sexual autonomy.

The work explores questions around whether competitive adult content platforms represent empowerment or exploitation, and whether it is possible to separate emotion from sex in a digital economy driven by spectacle. Through a single performer, the piece engages with contemporary debates around sex positivity, public morality, and the commodification of intimacy.

As part of the Sit-Up Awards programming, Emma-Louise Boynton—writer, TEDx speaker, journalist, and founder of the live event series and podcast Sex Talks—will host select post-show discussions at SoHo Playhouse. Scheduled guests include James Bloodworth, author of Lost Boys and My Personal Journey Through the Manosphere, among others.

Performances will take place at SoHo Playhouse, located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. The show runs approximately one hour and contains sexual content; it is recommended for audiences 18 and over. Tickets are $45.50, including fees. Student tickets are available for $20 with valid ID at the box office on the day of the performance, subject to availability.