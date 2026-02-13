Jesse Malin Will Bring SILVER MANHATTAN Off-Broadway to Bowery Palace

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singer-songwriter Jesse Malin will bring his theatrical piece Silver Manhattan Off-Broadway for a six-week engagement at Bowery Palace. Performances will run February 18 through March 29, 2026, with an official opening set for March 4.

Written by Malin and Lauren Ludwig, Silver Manhattan is produced by ArKtype / Tommy Kriegsmann and David Bason, directed by Ellie Heyman, with music direction by Tony nominee Justin Craig and Derek Cruz. The 90-minute show will play Wednesday through Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 7:00 p.m.

Following a sold-out workshop residency at Gramercy Theatre, the scripted, autobiographical production will feature special guest appearances during the encore on most nights. Opening week guests are set to include Butch Walker, Adam Weiner, John Gallagher Jr., and Lenny Kaye, with additional artists to be announced. Pre-show playlists curated by Debbie Harry, Lenny Kaye, and Thurston Moore will play nightly, and opening week will include after-parties upstairs at Bowery Palace, including DJ Miss Guy on February 18.

Silver Manhattan traces Malin’s coming-of-age story in New York City, from his teenage years in the hardcore band Heart Attack to fronting D Generation in the 1990s and later establishing a solo career. The piece also reflects on his 2023 spinal stroke and ongoing recovery, framing the production as a personal tribute to New York City and the artistic community that shaped him.

In December 2024, Malin returned to the stage at Beacon Theatre for two headlining concerts. His catalog has been covered by artists including Bruce Springsteen, Lucinda Williams, Bleachers, Billie Joe Armstrong, and Elvis Costello.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. The newly launched 100-seat Bowery Palace is located at 327 Bowery, the former longtime home of Bowery Electric.