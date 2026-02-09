MEXODUS and More to be Featured in Audible Programming at SXSW 2026

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Audible will return to SXSW for 2026. This year, Audible’s SXSW programming features narrative non-fiction, stand-up comedy, and SXSW’s first ever showcase of a musical.

AUDIBLE PRESENTS “CHASING THE TRUTH: HOW THE STORIES WE TELL SPARK CULTURAL CHANGE”

Date & Time: Friday, March 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Downtown Marriott (304 E Cesar Chavez St)

Description: What does it take to transform a true story into a compelling podcast? Short answer, dedication. In the form of spoken word, podcasts can bring to light hidden truths, scandals and injustices... rallying audiences behind a cause and sparking outrage. And this, in the best instances, leads to change. Join Paul Holes (Evil Has a Name), Leon Neyfakh (Final Thoughts: Jerry Springer), and Laura Beil (Dr. Death), veteran podcast hosts from the true crime and non-fiction podcast space, as they reveal the behind the scenes of bringing these stories to life. They’ll share everything from the realities of tracking down reluctant or dangerous sources and navigating legal challenges, to structuring serialized narratives that both inspire and entertain. They'll explore how these stories can help hold power accountable, amplify marginalized voices, and spark cultural shifts. You'll hear about the unglamorous work of research and fact-checking, the ethical dilemmas of telling stories about real people and their trauma, and the moments when a case cracks wide open. Whether you're an aspiring podcast creator or a devoted listener, you'll gain insight into both the mechanics of investigative narration and the unexpected human impact of the stories we tell.

“WHAT ELSE WHAT ELSE WITH MICHAEL CRUZ KAYNE”

Date & Time: Saturday, March 14 at 4:00 p.m.

Location: Esther’s Follies (525 E 6th St)

Description: Get ready for a unique blend of hilarity and introspection as Audible presents a live comedy experience featuring the talented comedian Michael Cruz Kayne (and a special guest comedian. Kayne, known for his sharp wit and poignant observations, brings his distinctive brand of humor to the SXSW stage with an engaging 40-minute session offering an intimate look into the world of stand-up comedy, combining live performance with candid conversation. Following his set, we'll welcome a surprise guest comedian to join him for an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes discussion about the art of stand-up, the craft of comedy, the inspiration behind the jokes, and the ever-evolving landscape of comedy in the digital age. Join us for an unforgettable blend of laughter and learning that showcases the power of comedy to connect, provoke thought, and entertain.

Michael Cruz Kayne will present What Else What Else at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York for two evenings only March 4 and 5. Tickets are now available at AudibleTheater.com.

AUDIBLE PRESENTS “MEXODUS: A MUSICAL JOURNEY ACROSS BORDERS”

Date & Time: Sunday, March 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Location: Vulcan Gas Company (418 E 6th St)

Description: Experience the groundbreaking live-looping hip-hop musical Mexodus. Created and performed by Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson, this innovative work explores the untold history of the Underground Railroad that ran south into Mexico. Through a blend of musical influences and compelling storytelling, Mexodus brings to life the struggles and triumphs that reveal the bond between two unlikely friends.

Following its hit run at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre, Mexodus returns Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York. Presented by P3 Productions and Audible Theater, performances run March 6 – May 17. Tickets are available now at MexodusMusical.com.