FunikiJam's Production Reopens To Families With Interactive Show

The World Music Theatre Company is pleased to announce that its recently re-opened original production of The FunikiJam Show: Totally Awesome Summer, which opened June 13th, will run through August 1st at The Actors Temple Theatre, located at 339 West 47th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues.

FunikiJam Creator Brian Barrentine responded to the pandemic shutdown by offering free daily shows online to families across the country. Now, audiences can experience FunikiJam's latest production in person. Totally Awesome Summer is one of the first Off-Broadway shows to reopen following the pandemic.

The FunikiJam Show: Totally Awesome Summer is a unique theatrical experience. It is the only interactive family show the offers its audience the possibility to go surfing in Japan, do the hula in Hawaii, dance with superheroes at San Diego Comic Con, set sail for the Caribbean Islands, keep the Reggae beat in Jamaica, time travel to the 1980's, do a walkabout in Australia, and march in America's Birthday Parade.

Performances are on Sundays at 11AM through Sunday August 1st. Tickets can be purchased through Telecharge. The production offers these promo codes, INCLUDING HALF OFF TICKETS FOR FATHER'S DAY: Ongoing 35% discounted tickets: BWAYJAM, 50% off tickets for Father's Day: JAMDAD

The FunikiJam Show: Totally Awesome Summer's Creative Team features Playwright and Composer Brian Barrentine (The FunikiJam Shows), Consulting Director Rosemary Newcott (Director of Theater for Youth and Families, Alliance Theater), Music Producer Joe Mazza (The FunikiJam Shows), Producer Maarten Cornelis (Gatehouse Entertainment) and Video Producer David Moriya (Strong Asian Lead).

The cast of International Artists features creator Brian Barrentine as Captain Jam with Andrea Galata (Italy), Shawday Graves (United States), Shiho Matsuoka (Japan) and Sarah Rose (United States).

FunikiJam was founded by Brian Barrentine in 1999 to meet a growing demand for quality education and entertainment programs for young children and families. Starting with a weekly audience of just six families, the program quickly became so popular that Barrentine began training teachers, opening new locations, recording music, and touring live shows to schools, music festivals and lofty venues like the Historic Ryman Auditorium and the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Now based in NYC, FunikiJam has evolved into a landmark early childhood education and entertainment organization with an annual reach of over 70,000 patrons. Uniquely blending Barrentine's original rhymes, chants, songs and stories with indigenous music from around the world, FunikiJam's mission is to empower global citizens to reach their highest potential through its trademark "music exploration for the next generation" classes, live shows, musical recordings, film production, and teacher training.