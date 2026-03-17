Elizabeth A. Davis Joins the Cast of BLOOD/LOVE Off-Broadway

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Elizabeth A. Davis will join the cast of BLOOD/LOVE as Valerie Bloodlove at certain performances. Davis will take the stage on Thursday, April 2, Sunday, April 12, April 19, April 26, and May 3.

On joining the show Davis states, "My calling is to be with the people of the theater. Being in process together is being alive. Further, my resume, work experience & family make-up mean I am most meaningfully aligned with where the wonderful Carey Sharpe is going in her evolution as a woman & creative. We are better artists when we collaborate. So I said yes to a new friendship, a theological journey & Valerie Bloodlove once a week. And many thanks to the inspired and cherished Hunter Bird."

Directed by Hunter Bird (Masquerade), BLOOD/LOVE is a new original musical written by Carey Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro. Choreography is by Jonathan Platero & Oksana Platero (“Dancing with the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance”), and Natalie Malotke with music supervision by Matt Hinkley (The Outsiders) and music direction by Ben Covello. The design team includes set design by Emmy Award winner Jason Ardizzone-West (Jesus Christ Superstar Live), costume design by Alex & Juli Abene, lighting design by five time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (The Heart of Rock n Roll), sound design by Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (Hadestown), video design by Tony Award winner 59 Studio (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), and prop design by Lauren Page Russell (Our Town). Casting by Peter Dunn & Benton Whitley of Whitley Theatrical.

Brought to sumptuous life from one of the creative minds behind Masquerade and two acclaimed choreographers from Dancing with the Stars, this new musical experience intoxicates the senses. With a blood-pumping original score and cinematic spectacle, BLOOD/LOVE surrounds you with an atmosphere so decadent, even the undead feel fiercely alive.