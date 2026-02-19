Photos: First Look at BLOOD/LOVE Off-Broadway at Theater 555

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Blood/Love began performances at Theater 555 on Friday, February 13, 2026 and is scheduled to open on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 for a limited run through Sunday, March 29, 2026. You can now get a first look at photos!

The new original musical Blood/Love's full cast includes Carey Renee Sharpe, Christopher M. Ramirez, Brooke Simpson, Zephaniah Wages, Andrew Avila, Malik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan Platero, Oksana Platero, Erika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin Brown, Victoria Byrd, Coleman Cummings, Marcquet Hill, Ava Noble, Morgan Reilly, Aliya Rose, Taylor Marie Scott, and Jazz Washington.

Directed by Hunter Bird (Masquerade), Blood/Love is a new original musical written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro. Sharpe will also play the leading role of Valerie Bloodlove. Choreography is by Jonathan Platero & Oksana Platero (“Dancing with the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance”), and Natalie Malotke.

She’s the world’s first vampire.

For a thousand years, she ruled the night.

Now, she’s thirsty for more.

Step inside the seductive world of BLOOD/LOVE, New York’s new pop opera that transforms the classic vampire tale into an ultra-contemporary theatrical extravaganza. Under the sultry lights of a nightclub, The Crimson, the former queen of the underworld searches for an existence beyond eternal bloodshed. But her endless night changes when she meets a mortal soul with his own devilish secret.

Brought to sumptuous life from one of the creative minds behind Masquerade and two acclaimed choreographers from Dancing with the Stars, this new musical experience intoxicates the senses. With a blood-pumping original score and cinematic spectacle, BLOOD/LOVE surrounds you with an atmosphere so decadent, even the undead feel fiercely alive.

