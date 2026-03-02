My Shows
BLOOD/LOVE Extends Off-Broadway Run

The production will now continue performances through May 10 at Theater 555 in New York City.

Mar. 02, 2026
BLOOD/LOVE has extended its run off-Broadway! The production will now continue performances through May 10 at Theater 555 in New York City.

Listen to a number from the show here!

BLOOD/LOVE centers on Valerie Bloodlove, the world’s first vampire, who has ruled the night for a thousand years. Set within a nightclub called The Crimson, the musical follows her search for meaning beyond immortality when she encounters a mortal with secrets of his own.

Directed by Hunter Bird (Masquerade), Blood/Love is a new original musical written by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro. Choreography is by Jonathan Platero & Oksana Platero (“Dancing with the Stars,” “So You Think You Can Dance”), and Natalie Malotke.

The new original musical Blood/Love's full cast includes Carey Renee SharpeChristopher M. RamirezBrooke SimpsonZephaniah WagesAndrew AvilaMalik Bilbrew, Nya, Jonathan PlateroOksana PlateroErika Zade, Tre’ Booker, Kailin BrownVictoria ByrdColeman CummingsMarcquet HillAva NobleMorgan ReillyAliya RoseTaylor Marie Scott, and Jazz Washington.




