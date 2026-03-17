WELL, I’LL LET YOU GO Will Return to Studio Seaview in April

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The New York Times critic's pick production of Bubba Weiler's Well, I'll Let You Go will return for seven-weeks only for a strictly limited engagement at Studio Seaview (305 W 43rd St). Directed by Drama Desk and Obie winner Jack Serio, last summer's sold-out, award-winning show will run April 30 – June 20, 2026, with an opening set for Thursday, May 14, 2026.

An exclusive 24-hour pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 A.M at www.studioseaview.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, March 18 at 9:00 A.M.

Set in a small Midwestern town, this “terrifically accomplished piece of writing” (Wall Street Journal), centers on a community in crisis as one woman sifts through the rubble of her marriage. “

Tony nominee Quincy Tyler Bernstine returns to her Obie award-winning role of Maggie to lead an ensemble that includes Cricket Brown (Judgment Day, Park Avenue Armory), Will Dagger (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lortel and Obie winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room), Danny McCarthy (The Minutes, To Kill a Mockingbird), Drama Desk nominee Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo, Netflix's Orange Is the New Black), and Amelia Workman (Jane Anger, A Thousand and One - Sundance) in addition to understudies Jennifer Blood, Nina Ross, and Gabriel Marin.



Two-time Obie award-winner Matthew Maher (Mr. Burns, The Flick) joins the show in the role originated by Michael Chernus who was unavailable due to scheduling conflicts.



Playwright Bubba Weiler remarked, “Sharing Well, I'll Let You Go for the first time, and getting the opportunity to connect with so many open-hearted audience members through a story so deeply personal to me is an experience I'll cherish forever. Well, I'll Let You Go is a play about a community wrestling with grief, doubt, regret, crumbled dreams, and a country that fails them again and again. Each night in Brooklyn last summer, it felt like we built a little community to reflect on these big themes of love, loss, and what gives a life meaning. I couldn't be more excited to reunite with Jack and our incredible cast - some of my favorite artists and people in the world - to expand that community at Studio Seaview this spring.”



Director Jack Serio adds, “I couldn't be more thrilled that Well, I'll Let You Go is going to have a continued life at Studio Seaview. Audience members already familiar with Studio Seaview's historic space will be surprised to see the space designed and arranged anew as we endeavor to preserve the magic they first felt in Brooklyn this past summer. After going to school with Bubba and knowing him for over a decade, bringing this production to the heart of Times Square together feels incredibly special. In this theatrical landscape, one that often prioritizes safety and celebrity, I'm especially proud to help shepherd Well, I'll Let You Go, a new American play by a first time writer with a large ensemble cast of New York's best theater actors, to its new home at Studio Seaview.”



Producers Jacob Stuckelman and Andrew Patino of Regular People, Seaview, and LD Entertainment affirmed, “We're deeply gratified that audiences embraced Well, I'll Let You Go in Brooklyn last summer. Their response affirms an appetite for work that moves people and reflects the complexities of the human experience. With a play centered on the power of community, we're especially grateful to be expanding our production to Studio Seaview, and we look forward to welcoming audiences back into this beautiful exploration of what makes a life meaningful.”



The creative team for Well, I'll Let You Go includes Obie-winner Frank J. Oliva (scenic design), Avery Reed (costume design), Drama Desk and Obie-winner Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Brandon Bulls (sound design), Avi Amon (original music), Jackson Paul Walker (associate director), Taylor Williams, CSA (casting), and Zach Brecheen (production stage manager). Hudson Theatrical Associates serves as Production Manager with general management by Seaview's Jonathan Whitton.



Performances of Well, I'll Let You Go will take place April 30 – June 20, 2026, at Studio Seaview, located at 305 W 43rd St in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Saturday, May 9 at 3:00 PM for an opening on Thursday, May 14. Performance times vary, but are generally Monday through Wednesday at 7:00 PM, Thursdays at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM, Fridays at 8:00 PM, and Saturdays at 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Well, I'll Let You Go will offer several access performances, including, an Audio Described performance on Thursday, May 28 at 7:00 PM; an English Open Captioned performance on Wednesday, June 10 at 7:00 PM; and a ASL-Interpreted performance on Thursday, June 18 at 7:00 PM.