SPARE PARTS Starring Rob Mcclure Extends Off-Broadway Run

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David J. Glass’ newest play, Spare Parts, directed by Michael Herwitz, began performances on February 26. The production, originally scheduled to close April 10, has now been extended through April 30, 2026 at Theatre Row.

The cast features two-time Tony Award nominee Rob McClure, Michael Genet, Jonny-James Kajoba, and Matt Walker. Also joining the company as understudies are Langston Reese and Harlin C. Kearsley.

A provocative question lies at the heart of Spare Parts, a daring new play by acclaimed writer David J. Glass, making its world premiere this spring. Set against the backdrop of radical aging research funded by a billionaire’s quest for eternal life, Spare Parts confronts the blurred lines between science, identity, and morality — and asks the question few dare to say out loud: what does it cost to live forever?

From the writer of Love + Science, praised by The New York Times for its “meticulous drama” and “precision… like a lab experiment,” and “With Love + Science, Glass has brought the scientific community something to treasure: a play in which scientists do realistic research while embracing their humanity. It’s about time.” Science.org. Spare Parts is a sharp, darkly funny, and deeply unsettling new play that collides cutting-edge science with unchecked ambition. Spare Parts explores power, consent, memory, and the lengths humanity will go to outrun death.

The creative team includes Scott Penner (Scenic), Ryan Gamblin (Sound & Original Music), Zack Lobel (Lighting), Amanda Roberge (Costume), and Sean Frank (Props).