Elaine Hendrix and More Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS 25TH ANNUAL GALA

THE 24 HOUR PLAYS has revealed additional artists for The 24 Hour Plays 25th Annual Gala, which will be held Friday, December 12, 2025, at The Space at Irondale (85 S Oxford St, Brooklyn, NY 11217). This annual flagship event features stars from theater, film, TV, music and comedy writing, rehearsing and performing new plays in 24 hours.

Jaboukie Young-White (“The Daily Show”), Ruby Cruz (Bottoms), Elaine Hendrix (The Parent Trap), Ian Harding (“Pretty Little Liars”), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), Kiana Madeira (Fear Street Trilogy), Julia Chan (“Saving Hope”), Kelly AuCoin (“Billions”), David Hull (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Russell G. Jones (“Only Murders in the Building”), Abubakr Ali (A House of Dynamite) and Lovell Adams-Gray (“Power Book II: Ghost”) join previously announced actors Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid), Andrew McCarthy (Pretty in Pink), Ben Ahlers (“The Gilded Age”), David Burtka (God of Carnage), Jen Tullock (“Severance”), Asia Kate Dillon (“Billions”), Josh Hamilton (The Long Walk), Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”), Morgan Siobhan Green (Hadestown), Fred Hechinger (Gladiator II), Joel Marsh Garland (“Orange Is The New Black”), Olli Haaskivi (Oppenheimer), Emma Ramos (“New Amsterdam”), Faith Salie (Approval Junkie), and Gregg Bello (Noah).

Keith Bunin (The Coast Starlight), Bess Kalb (“Jimmy Kimmel Live”), and Natalie Margolin (All Nighter) join previously announced writers Courtney Baron (Eat Your Heart Out) and Jonathan Marc Sherman (Things We Want).

Carolyn Cantor (Sell/Buy/Date) and Leigh Silverman (Suffs) join previously announced directors Isaac Butler (Real Enemies), Ryan Dobrin (Slanted Floors), Victor Malana Maog (Her Portmanteau), and Pippin Parker (Betrayed).

Jonathan Coulton & Friends will be the musical guest for the evening. Additional artists will be announced soon.

The event and afterparty will feature a bar that celebrates Both Side of the Glass, an innovative cocktail book from Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka that caters to a growing trend—mocktails for nondrinkers that are just as delicious and fun as their cocktail counterparts—in a joyful combination of seventy elevated, perfectly paired alcoholic and nonalcoholic recipes that let everyone raise a glass.