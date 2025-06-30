EDFEST 2025 to Showcase NYC Artists Bound for Edinburgh Fringe at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jess Ducey, in association with The Tank, has announced the inaugural EdFest, a festival of Edinburgh Fringe previews from NYC-based artists, running July 14–20, 2025 (no performance on July 18) at The Tank (312 W 36th Street).

Each of the twelve featured shows will receive a one-night-only preview before traveling to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which runs August 1–25, 2025.

“Fringe festivals are magical places,” said Ducey, who curated and produces the series. “But touring can be isolating and expensive. EdFest is about community—sharing resources, building momentum, and landing in Edinburgh with connection and support.”

Selected from 25 applicants, the featured lineup spans genres and forms—from musicals and mime mysteries to drag, Jewish folklore, queer coming-of-age stories, and existential time travel. The festival offers local audiences a chance to see some of the freshest new works before they debut on the international stage.

EdFest 2025 Lineup Includes:

2025 Salem Witch Trial by Gretchen Wylder (Greenside)

A Drag Is Born by Edu Díaz (ZOO)

FISH by Funtopher (Greenside)

Furniture Boys by Emily Weitzman (Underbelly)

HELP ME!!!! by FIREBIRD.NYC (The Space)

It Was Really Good to Know You by Devon Loves ME! Productions (Potterow)

kaddish (how to be a sanctuary) by Sam Sherman (The Space)

Lizzy Sunshine by Liz Coin (Gilded Balloon)

Paperclip by Douglas Widick (Gilded Balloon)

Shell by Ana Evans & Linnea Scott (ZOO)

Tell Me Where Home Is (I'm Starting to Forget) by Michael DeBartolo (The Space)

The Other Mozart by Little Matchstick Factory / Suzanna Rosenthal Productions (Assembly)

Evening shows will run nightly at 9:30 PM in both of The Tank’s performance spaces, with a 3:00 PM matinee on Sunday, July 20. Tickets start at $20 and are available at thetanknyc.org.

