Drew Lachey to Bring His New Musical LABEL.LESS to Theatre Row for One Night Only

The production will also tour to Wichita, Springfield, Cincinnati, and more.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

The label•less journey began in 2018 with a simple empathy exercise during a theater class held by choreographer Lea Lachey and Drew Lachey (98 Degrees). What the duo found out from the exercise was eye-opening, heartbreaking, and at the same time inspirational, giving birth to what would become not just a musical, but a movement. label•less is an inspiring 90-minute musical starring a diverse cast of 17-27-year-olds composed of heartfelt true stories interpreted through thought-provoking choreography backed by an inspiring contemporary musical soundtrack. Drew, Lea, and the cast of label•less are dedicated to spreading a message of heart, humanity, and hope.

Drew Lachey, co-creator of label•less and iconic boy band 98 Degrees shares “Of all the things that have happened in my career, none have been as impactful on my life as being a part of label•less. Being able to tell these stories of love, loss, heartbreak, and triumph has changed me and I feel has the power to change the world.”

Lea Lachey, co-creator of label•less and choreographer states “label•less takes the real stories of real people and sheds light on the beauty of humanity. To create and build a production like this is empowering and life changing.”

Our collective world has never been more divided as people struggle to find common ground and understand, accept, and listen to one another. No two people think the same, look the same, or feel the same way and these differences force difficult conversations.label•less is the perfect vehicle to bring attention to important topics such as race, sexuality, or mental health in an impactful and creative way that everyone can relate to.

Label•less Tour Dates

For more information about label•less, show information, and tickets please visit labelless musical.com.

About label•less

The label•less journey began in 2018 with a simple empathy exercise during a theater class held by Lea and Drew Lachey. They asked each student to anonymously write down a way that they had been discriminated against in their lives. Later that night when they got home, they spread the small sheets of paper out on their kitchen counter and were quickly brought to tears. Each piece of paper told a different story ranging from sexism to racism to mental health to homophobia and more. Right then and there they decided to create a show that would give a voice to the youth of America. People who are struggling to make sense of the world and how they fit into it. The label•less movement is inspiring, and healing and gives us permission to live, love, and truly be label•less.




