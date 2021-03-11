Demi Moore, Justine Bateman, Oskar Eustis and More Join 92Y Programming

Several well-known film, television and theater personalities will visit 92Y's virtual stage with new projects in the weeks ahead, including Soleil Moon Frye (with Demi Moore), Justine Batemen (with Carrie-Anne Moss), Lauren Ambrose and Oskar Eustis, among others.

KID 90: Soleil Moon Frye IN CONVERSATION WITH Demi Moore

Monday, March 15, 7 pm, Free, watch here

Join director and actor Soleil Moon Frye, star of the beloved 80s and currently Peacock sitcom Punky Brewster, for a conversation with Demi Moore about her new Hulu documentary kid 90. When Frye was a teenager, she documented hundreds of hours of her life with her friends - other young stars like David Arquette, Stephen Dorff, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, and more. In kid 90 , Frye shares the footage for the first time, offering an unprecedented, candid, and deeply personal look at how fame impacted the lives of young actors in the pre-internet era. Hear her and Moore discuss why she decided to make the film after holding on to the footage for 20 years, stories left out of the documentary, and much more.

THE WAY FORWARD: THEATER'S EVOLUTION IN MOMENTS OF CHANGE

With Oskar Eustis, Patrick Gaspard and moderator Stellene Volandes; Other Guests to Be Announced

A Three-Part Series Presented by 92Y and Town & Country Magazine, Curated by The Public Theater

art I, Wednesday, March 17, 7 pm, Free, register here;

Part 2 on April 26; Part 3, May 20 (Details to come)

A year of social isolation and political upheaval has changed the way we think about theater. How did we get here? And how will the theater evolve in the wake of Covid-19? Join us for a free three-part digital series of conversations exploring the past, present, and future of theater during moments of social inflection, curated by The Public Theater. Moderated by Stellene Volandes, editor in chief of Town and Country and editorial director of Elle Decor , these conversations pose fundamental questions about the art form. What are the historical forces that created the modern theater, and how in turn has theater's role in our society helped shape our culture at large? How has the last year upended the way artists work? Who will carry theater into the future?

Sunday, March 20, 7 pm, Free, Watch here

Join the cast of Apple TV+'s hit psychological thriller series Servant - Tony-nominated actor Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint - in conversation with Entertainment Weekly's Christian Holub about the show's acclaimed second season. Beloved by critics and audiences alike and created by Tony Basgallop with executive producer and director M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Following its suspenseful season one finale, the second season takes a supernatural turn with a darker future for all lying ahead. Hear the actors discuss the making of the new season, the show's eerie ambiance and unique sense of tension, stories from behind the scenes and much more.

ACE: JUSTINE BATEMEN IN CONVERSATION WITH Carrie-Anne Moss

Thursday, April 1, 7 pm, $10

Join filmmaker and author Justine Bateman, in conversation with actress Carrie-Anne Moss, about her new book, Face: One Square Foot of Skin - an innovative exploration of beauty, evolution, and the cultural response to women as they age. Examining the social pressures exerted on women to "fix" their faces as they get older, Bateman uncovers surprising and difficult truths about our society's obsession with youth. Hear her and Moss discuss the book's genesis, what she learned while writing it, how the entertainment industry's obsessions with beauty has changed since her former acting career began on Family Ties, her upcoming film projects, and more.