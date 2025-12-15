HANS LITTEN: THE JEW WHO CROSS-EXAMINED HITLER​ to Have World Premiere at Theatre Row

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Philosophy Productions will present the world premiere of Hans Litten: The Jew Who Cross-Examined Hitler, a new play by Douglas Lackey, directed by Alexander Harrington. It will begin on January 30 for a four-week limited run that will open on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Theatre Row 5.

Based on a remarkable true story, Hans Litten centers on the brilliant young Jewish lawyer who, in 1931, did the seemingly impossible: he called Adolf Hitler to the witness stand and publicly exposed the future dictator’s embrace of political violence, two years before Hitler rose to power. It remains one of the most audacious legal confrontations of the 20th century.

The play moves from the charged atmosphere of Berlin courtrooms to the brutal reality of Nazi concentration camps, tracing Litten’s unwavering commitment to justice, reason, and human dignity. Refusing to remain silent in the face of rising authoritarianism, Litten risks and ultimately sacrifices his life for the rule of law.

At once intellectually thrilling and emotionally devastating, Hans Litten: The Jew Who Cross-Examined Hitler is a powerful reminder of how fragile democracy can be, and how profound the impact of individual moral courage remains. As questions of justice, truth, and authoritarianism reverberate across the modern world, Litten’s story feels not only urgent but essential.