Cherry Lane Theatre and Annie Baker Launch Cherry Lane Playwrights Collective

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Off-Broadway's Cherry Lane Theatre has announced the creation of the Cherry Lane Playwrights Collective, a nonprofit initiative launched in collaboration with Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and director Annie Baker, American Theatre reports.

Designed to nurture the next generation of theatrical storytellers, the Cherry Lane Playwrights Collective will support the development of new work by six writers each year. The program is geared toward playwrights who have not yet received a Broadway or Off-Broadway production, with participants invited to submit full-length plays for consideration.

Additional information regarding the structure of the program, key dates, and application deadlines is expected to be released in early 2026.

Read the original story on American Theatre.

The Cherry Lane Theatre is the oldest continuously running off-Broadway theater in New York City. The theater is located at 38 Commerce Street between Barrow and Bedford Streets in the West Village neighborhood of Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York City. The Cherry Lane Theatre contains a 179-seat main stage and a 60-seat studio.

The theatre recently repoened in September, after being purchased by the film studio A24.